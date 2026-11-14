Mesa’s tech scene is busy right now, especially for hands-on IT pros who like solving real-world problems. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Amazon Data Services, Inc.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Location: Mesa, AZ (travel to other AZ data centers as needed)

(travel to other AZ data centers as needed) Type: Full-time , 24/7 shift work (days/nights/weekends/holidays)

, 24/7 shift work (days/nights/weekends/holidays) Pay: $30.00 – $54.00/hour (Mesa, AZ)

Hands-on role keeping AWS data centers running: rack/stack servers, hardware break-fix, network troubleshooting, and on-call incident response. Great fit if you have Linux + networking experience, like physical work (lifting up to 40 lbs, ladders, long shifts), and want to work on large-scale cloud infrastructure; relocation lump-sum may be available.

Employer: Hims & Hers Health, Inc.

Location: Mesa or Gilbert, AZ pharmacy (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $90,000 – $115,000/year

Mid–senior IT role supporting a fast-growing telehealth company’s internal systems: OS, security tools, email, laptops, and hardware/software across the facility. Ideal if you have 4–6 years of IT experience, strong Mac/Windows support skills, know Cisco Meraki/Catalyst, care about security (SOX/HIPAA), and want solid benefits like equity, 401(k) match, and unlimited PTO.

Employer: AZCOMP Technologies (Managed Services Provider)

(Managed Services Provider) Location: Mesa, AZ (onsite at client sites across Phoenix metro)

(onsite at client sites across Phoenix metro) Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $55,000 – $65,000/year

Field-focused MSP role doing network, server, and cabling deployments for mostly medical and small business clients—firewalls, switches, Wi‑Fi, Windows Server, structured cabling, and security tools. Best for techs with 5+ years IT experience, strong networking fundamentals, clean documentation habits, and a valid driver’s license who enjoy being the go-to person onsite.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—local employers often flex for the right attitude and core skills.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.