Mesa’s healthcare offices are busy and growing, which means steady demand for organized, people-friendly admin pros. Here are several solid openings if you like helping patients and keeping things running smoothly.

Employer: Sandridge Post Acute

Sandridge Post Acute Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead medical records for a skilled nursing facility, making sure charts are accurate, secure, and meet HIPAA and state rules. Great fit if you have 2+ years in health information/medical records, know EHR systems, and want a focused, behind-the-scenes role that still supports patient care.

Employer: Optima Medical

Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Not listed (likely full-time; check posting)

Not listed (likely full-time; check posting) Salary: Not listed

Be the first smile patients see at a busy medical office—checking in patients, verifying insurance, taking copays, and booking appointments. This one stands out for growth opportunities, mentoring, and full benefits (medical/vision/dental/401k/paid holidays) if you have customer service and some medical front office experience.

Employer: Banner Health – Banner Desert Medical Center

Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Full-time, Day Shift (3x12s, 6:00am–6:00pm)

Salary: Not listed; includes weekend and night shift differentials

Fast-paced admin role in a Level I Trauma Emergency Department, handling admissions, charts, supplies, and communication between nurses, doctors, and families. Good match if you like high-energy hospital work, want strong benefits, and prefer a 3-day workweek with rotating weekends/holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare offices in Mesa are hiring often, and experience in one role can open doors to the next.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.