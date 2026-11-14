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📋 Mesa AZ Admin Jobs: Multiple Healthcare Front Desk & Records Roles
Mesa’s healthcare offices are busy and growing, which means steady demand for organized, people-friendly admin pros. Here are several solid openings if you like helping patients and keeping things running smoothly.
Medical Records Director (Part-Time)
- Employer: Sandridge Post Acute
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead medical records for a skilled nursing facility, making sure charts are accurate, secure, and meet HIPAA and state rules. Great fit if you have 2+ years in health information/medical records, know EHR systems, and want a focused, behind-the-scenes role that still supports patient care.
Front Desk Representative
- Employer: Optima Medical
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- Type: Not listed (likely full-time; check posting)
- Salary: Not listed
Be the first smile patients see at a busy medical office—checking in patients, verifying insurance, taking copays, and booking appointments. This one stands out for growth opportunities, mentoring, and full benefits (medical/vision/dental/401k/paid holidays) if you have customer service and some medical front office experience.
Health Unit Coordinator – Emergency Department
- Employer: Banner Health – Banner Desert Medical Center
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- Type: Full-time, Day Shift (3x12s, 6:00am–6:00pm)
- Salary: Not listed; includes weekend and night shift differentials
Fast-paced admin role in a Level I Trauma Emergency Department, handling admissions, charts, supplies, and communication between nurses, doctors, and families. Good match if you like high-energy hospital work, want strong benefits, and prefer a 3-day workweek with rotating weekends/holidays.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare offices in Mesa are hiring often, and experience in one role can open doors to the next.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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