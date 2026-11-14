Looking for a four-legged friend in Apache Junction, AZ? These adoptable dogs are waiting at local rescues for a safe, loving home.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White with brown/chocolate

White with brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: Apache Junction Animal Control

Phone: (480) 983-4405

Texas is a beautiful adult pittie girl with a striking white and brown coat. She’s waiting at the city shelter for someone to give her a second chance and a comfy spot to nap. If you’re looking to add a strong, loving companion to your home, Texas could be the one.

👉 Meet TEXAS and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White with black

White with black Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: Apache Junction Animal Control

Phone: (480) 983-4405

Morty is a handsome adult male pittie with a bold black-and-white coat. He’s looking for a family who will give him structure, love, and a place to call home. Reach out to the shelter to learn more about his personality and needs.

👉 Meet MORTY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog

German Shepherd Dog Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut

Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: Apache Junction Animal Control

Phone: (480) 983-4405

Beatrix is a young German Shepherd with classic shepherd coloring and a bright future ahead of her. She’s at the shelter waiting for an adopter who understands active, intelligent breeds and can give her training, exercise, and love.

👉 Meet BEATRIX and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Plott Hound mix

Labrador Retriever / Plott Hound mix Age: Puppy (born 8/29/26 )

Puppy (born ) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brindle ("tiger stripes")

Brindle ("tiger stripes") Personality: Confident, outgoing, playful, fast learner

Confident, outgoing, playful, fast learner Health: Spayed, up to date on vaccines, microchipped

Adoption fee: $350

Rescue: The Puppy Mamma

Contact/Inquiry: Submit an inquiry at www.ThePuppyMamma.com

Zuri lives up to her name, which means “beautiful” in Swahili. Her brindle “tiger stripe” coat makes her stand out, and she has the playful, confident energy to match. She loves to play and is eager to learn, so she’ll do well with someone ready to train and engage a smart puppy. She’s already spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, so she’s ready to head home.

👉 Meet Zuri and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Apache Junction, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs, or share this with a friend who might be looking. A quick call or online inquiry could be the start of a happy new life for them.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.