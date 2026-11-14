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🐶 Playful, Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Apache Junction
Looking for a four-legged friend in Apache Junction, AZ? These adoptable dogs are waiting at local rescues for a safe, loving home.
TEXAS
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with brown/chocolate
- Adoption fee: $90
- Shelter: Apache Junction Animal Control
- Phone: (480) 983-4405
Texas is a beautiful adult pittie girl with a striking white and brown coat. She’s waiting at the city shelter for someone to give her a second chance and a comfy spot to nap. If you’re looking to add a strong, loving companion to your home, Texas could be the one.
👉 Meet TEXAS and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MORTY
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with black
- Adoption fee: $90
- Shelter: Apache Junction Animal Control
- Phone: (480) 983-4405
Morty is a handsome adult male pittie with a bold black-and-white coat. He’s looking for a family who will give him structure, love, and a place to call home. Reach out to the shelter to learn more about his personality and needs.
👉 Meet MORTY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BEATRIX
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut
- Adoption fee: $90
- Shelter: Apache Junction Animal Control
- Phone: (480) 983-4405
Beatrix is a young German Shepherd with classic shepherd coloring and a bright future ahead of her. She’s at the shelter waiting for an adopter who understands active, intelligent breeds and can give her training, exercise, and love.
👉 Meet BEATRIX and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Zuri
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Plott Hound mix
- Age: Puppy (born 8/29/26)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle ("tiger stripes")
- Personality: Confident, outgoing, playful, fast learner
- Health: Spayed, up to date on vaccines, microchipped
- Adoption fee: $350
- Rescue: The Puppy Mamma
- Contact/Inquiry: Submit an inquiry at www.ThePuppyMamma.com
Zuri lives up to her name, which means “beautiful” in Swahili. Her brindle “tiger stripe” coat makes her stand out, and she has the playful, confident energy to match. She loves to play and is eager to learn, so she’ll do well with someone ready to train and engage a smart puppy. She’s already spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, so she’s ready to head home.
👉 Meet Zuri and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Apache Junction, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs, or share this with a friend who might be looking. A quick call or online inquiry could be the start of a happy new life for them.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.