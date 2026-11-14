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🚚 Mesa AZ Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Hands-On Roles
Mesa’s logistics scene is busy right now, with new facilities opening and long-time manufacturers growing. If you like keeping materials, parts, and equipment moving, these roles are worth a look.
Logistics Coordinator – 1st Shift
- Employer: TriMas Corporation
- Location: Mesa, AZ (Oasis Street)
- Type: Full-time, hourly
- Pay: $25–$31 per hour
You’ll handle shipping, receiving, inventory, and paperwork in a busy machine shop environment, using systems like Syteline and working with carriers and vendors. Great fit if you have 5+ years warehouse/shipping experience, know domestic and international shipping rules, and are comfortable with forklifts and physical work.
Procurement Assistant Manager
- Employer: Hyundai Transys Georgia Seating System
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
This role leads supplier management, tooling costs, delivery schedules, and inventory for auto parts, plus project reporting and team supervision. Best for someone with a Bachelor’s in Mechanical Engineering (or similar), 3+ years in the auto industry, and strong skills in logistics, project planning, and problem solving.
Equipment/Yard Coordinator
- Employer: Komatsu
- Location: Mesa, AZ (near Mesa Gateway Airport)
- Type: Likely full-time (10-hour shifts, 4 days/week)
- Pay: Not listed
Work outdoors around heavy equipment, handling machine check-in, yard organization, loading, and inventory support at a brand-new facility. Good match if you’re mechanically inclined, can lift up to 75 lbs, like 10-hour shifts (Mon–Thu or Tue–Fri, 6:00 AM–4:30 PM), and want a path toward technician work on mining equipment.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local logistics employers often train the right person who shows up and follows through.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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