Mesa’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from corporate roles to startup hustle. Here are several solid openings where you can grow your income and your skills.

Employer: Rivercity Insurance & Financial Services

Rivercity Insurance & Financial Services Location: Mesa, AZ (remote, US-based only)

(remote, US-based only) Type: Full-time, commission-based

Salary: Commission only (performance-based earnings)

This role is all about building client relationships and matching people with insurance and financial products. No cold calling, flexible schedule, plus training and mentorship if you’re newer to sales.

Employer: Dry Force Corp. (Rocky Mountain Restoration)

Dry Force Corp. (Rocky Mountain Restoration) Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Full-time, salary + commission/bonus

Salary: $60,000–$65,000 base, up to ~$110K OTE

You’ll handle company-provided leads (no cold calls) helping homeowners after water, mold, or fire damage. Comes with medical, dental, vision, company-paid disability and life, 401(k) match, PTO, and paid holidays.

Employer: Roofing startup (owner-led)

Roofing startup (owner-led) Location: East Valley, AZ (Gilbert, Mesa, Chandler, Scottsdale)

(Gilbert, Mesa, Chandler, Scottsdale) Type: Commission-based, in-person

Pay: $3,000–$6,500/month (100% commission, bonuses, uncapped upside)

Door-to-door role with fast-track promotion to canvass or sales manager if you can produce and build a team. Best for experienced D2D reps who want startup energy, flexible schedule, and high performance-based pay.

Employer: Metso

Location: Mesa, AZ (or other Western US locations; ~50% travel)

(or other Western US locations; ~50% travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive compensation + performance incentives (exact amount not listed)

Lead pump sales across the U.S. West for mining and industrial customers, managing accounts, strategy, and growth. Offers relocation support (domestic), hybrid flexibility, strong benefits, learning programs, and global career paths.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers are flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.