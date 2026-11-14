Mesa’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid openings for people who like hands-on, detail-focused work. If you’re comfortable on the shop floor and want steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Pentagon Technologies

Pentagon Technologies Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role leads a semiconductor production team with a big focus on safety, scheduling, and coaching employees. You’ll manage daily production flow, support hiring and training, drive Lean/6S improvements, and help solve root-cause issues on the floor.

Employer: Vulcan Materials Company

Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00 – $25.00 per hour (plus potential bonus/equity)

This is a great fit if you like lab work and field testing. You’ll sample and test construction materials, document results, help troubleshoot quality issues, and work with inspectors and customers to keep products within ASTM/AASHTO/DOT standards.

Employer: Times Microwave Systems

Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll cut and prepare cable to exact measurements, manage raw inventory, and check for defects. Good for someone organized with strong math/measurement skills who’s okay standing for long periods and lifting up to 50 lbs; comes with a full benefits package and 401(k) with company contribution.

Employer: Amphenol

Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Thu, 5:00am–3:30pm

Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you like precision work and four-day weeks. You’ll inspect incoming and finished parts, use calipers and microscopes, read engineering drawings, and document nonconforming material for a global industrial connector manufacturer.

Employer: Trexon (Qualastat Electronics)

Location: Chandler, AZ (commutable from Mesa)

Type: Full-time, 9/80 schedule

Pay: DOE (depends on experience)

This is a higher-level, technical role supporting military/aerospace wire harness and interconnect builds. You’ll translate customer requirements into build processes, create work instructions, support NPIs, lead root-cause analysis, and act as a key link between engineering, quality, and production.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, growth paths, and exact requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.