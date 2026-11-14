Mesa’s food scene is busy right now, from hospitals and waterparks to senior living and live music venues. If you like fast pace, people time, and steady hours, there are several solid options open.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a single Panda Express location, running hiring, training, scheduling, and daily operations while delivering strong guest experiences. Comes with paid leadership training, free meals on shift, bonus potential, and a full benefits package for long-term growth into General Manager.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run one of the busiest departments in the store, leading a team, managing inventory, and keeping deli operations safe and efficient. Offers career growth, store discount, DailyPay access, and a full slate of health and retirement benefits.

Employer: Four Mile Pig LLC (Bristol's & Collective Beach)

Location: Mesa, AZ (Arizona Athletic Grounds)

Mesa, AZ (Arizona Athletic Grounds) Type: Part-time

Pay: $15/hr + tip pool (about $4–$9/hr extra)

Work high-energy shifts during sports events and tournaments, taking orders, running food, and keeping guest areas clean and stocked. Great if you like busy, event-based work, flexible hours, and learning multiple front-of-house roles.

Employer: Banner Health

Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ Type: Full-time & Part-time openings

Salary: Not listed (includes shift differentials)

Support patients by taking meal orders, coordinating with dietitians, and assembling and delivering trays at Banner Desert Medical Center. Multiple day and evening schedules are available, with weekend and night differentials and the stability of a major healthcare system.

Employer: Stage 12

Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ Type: Part-time / Full-time (20–35 hrs/week)

Part-time / Full-time (20–35 hrs/week) Pay: $22.76 – $27.41 per hour

Mix drinks and manage a high-volume bar during live shows and events, using your 2+ years of bartending experience to keep service fast and friendly. Comes with paid training, flexible scheduling, and employee discounts in a busy entertainment setting.

Employer: Farmer Boys

Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ Type: Full-time

Pay: $72,600 – $87,500 per year

Oversee full restaurant operations, from staffing and training to food quality, safety, and financial performance. This role suits an experienced restaurant leader looking for strong pay, benefits, and ownership of a busy location.

Employer: Golfland Sunsplash – Mesa

Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ Type: Full-time

Pay: $65,000 per year

Manage snack bar, catering, ice cream, and admissions teams at a popular family park, including hiring, scheduling, inventory, and guest service. Good fit if you like seasonal crowds, multi-department oversight, and hands-on leadership with health benefits and PTO.

Employer: Canyon Winds Assisted Living & Memory Care (Senior Living Services)

Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ Type: Part-time (weekends, 3pm–7pm)

Pay: $15.15 per hour

Serve meals to senior residents, bus tables, and help keep the dining room clean in a steady, community-focused setting. Includes a free employee meal, holiday premium pay, and a sign-on bonus for part-time staff.

If one of these caught your eye, save the link and apply soon—Mesa’s hospitality spots tend to fill roles quickly once the right person shows up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.