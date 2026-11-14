Mesa’s schools and training programs are busy hiring right now, from preschool support to junior high teachers and healthcare instructors. If you like helping people learn, there’s a good mix of part-time and full-time roles here.

Employer: Mesa Public Schools

Mesa Public Schools Location: Mesa, AZ (Summit Academy)

Type: Part-time (29 hrs/week)

Pay: $19.89/hour , no benefits ; annual performance pay possible

, ; annual performance pay possible Support preschool special education students with academics, behavior, and daily care under a certified teacher. Good fit if you have an associate degree/60 credits or can pass the ParaPro test and have 6+ months with preschoolers, and you’re comfortable with hands-on care and behavior support.

Employer: Mesa Public Schools

Mesa Public Schools Location: Mesa, AZ (Stapley JHS)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,886/year base

Schedule: 187 workdays (Certified Exempt)

Benefits: Sick leave, holidays, Arizona State Retirement System match , health & life insurance; annual performance pay; extra pay for prior experience and grad credits

Sick leave, holidays, , health & life insurance; annual performance pay; extra pay for prior experience and grad credits Teach junior high English using district curriculum while building strong relationships with students and families. Requires a bachelor’s degree, valid AZ teaching certificate, and prior teaching/student teaching experience.

Employer: Mesa Public Schools

Mesa Public Schools Location: Mesa, AZ (Smith JHS)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,886/year base

Schedule: 187 workdays (Certified Exempt)

Benefits: Sick leave, holidays, Arizona State Retirement System match , health & life insurance; annual performance pay; extra pay for prior experience and grad credits

Sick leave, holidays, , health & life insurance; annual performance pay; extra pay for prior experience and grad credits Lead middle school art classes and help students grow their creativity in a structured, supportive setting. Requires a bachelor’s degree, valid AZ teaching certificate, and prior teaching/student teaching experience.

Employer: Arizona College of Nursing

Location: Mesa, AZ Campus

Type: Part-time, AM shift (Mon–Fri, ~7:30am–1:05pm)

Pay/Benefits: Competitive pay; PTO, holidays, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with match (for eligible employees)

Competitive pay; (for eligible employees) Teach 3 classes per day using set curriculum to prepare students for medical billing and coding careers. You’ll need 3+ years of practical experience in billing/coding; teaching experience and certifications like AHIMA/AAPC/CPB are a plus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details open up more options than you’d expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.