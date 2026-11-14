Mesa’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options from grocery to tech to logistics. Here are some standout roles if you like helping people and staying on your feet.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the whole store operation, support department managers, and step in for the Store Manager when needed. This is a good fit if you have 1–3 years of retail leadership and want strong benefits, a store discount, and room to grow.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the meat and seafood department, from cutting and ordering to scheduling and coaching your team. Great if you’ve got at least 2 years of meat-cutting plus leadership experience and like a mix of hands-on work and management.

Employer: Los Altos Ranch Market

Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level meat department role where you’ll stock, rotate, and keep displays fresh while helping customers. Good for someone with a food handler card who wants grocery experience in a fast-paced setting.

Employer: Verizon

Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $16–$21/hr base + up to ~$18,000/yr commissions (top performers $65,000–$75,500+/yr)

Sell phones and plans, hit sales goals, and earn strong commissions plus day-one benefits and big discounts. Ideal if you’ve got at least 1 year of sales or customer service and like tech and performance pay.

Employer: T-Mobile

Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18/hr base + $5/hr training pay; guaranteed $20/hr with incentives

Start in a learning-focused sales role helping customers with phones, plans, and accessories. Great for building retail skills with strong benefits, stock grants, and a clear path to Mobile Expert.

Employer: FedEx Office

Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage a lower-complexity FedEx Office store while also working the floor on printing, shipping, and customer projects. Good step if you have 2+ years in retail/service and want leadership experience with a national brand.

Employer: NAPA Auto Parts

Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the go-to person for customers needing auto parts, helping both retail and wholesale accounts. Nice fit if you like cars, can learn parts systems, and want a mix of counter sales, inventory, and customer support.

Employer: NAPA Auto Parts

Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar Store PRO role posted via Indeed, with the same focus on parts solutions, POS systems, and building repeat business. Worth checking both postings in case locations or details differ.

Employer: Arizona Red Valley Services dba Dryforce

Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$25/hr

Office-based role taking calls, scheduling water-damage techs, and keeping jobs moving smoothly, with some after-hours on-call rotation. Great if you’re organized, calm under pressure, and want solid pay plus health, PTO, and 401(k).

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3089

Location: 6306 S Mountain Rd, Mesa, AZ 85212

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21–$34/hr + incentives and premiums

Lead an asset protection team in a busy supercenter, with strong pay, bonuses, and full Walmart benefits. Good for someone with retail experience who wants leadership and doesn’t mind a very active, on-your-feet role.

If one of these looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application—you can always fine-tune your search from there.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.