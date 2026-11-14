Mesa’s care and support scene is busy right now, with several teams hiring people who want to help others live more independently. If you like hands-on work and real connection, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Sevita (ResCare Community Living)

Sevita (ResCare Community Living) Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.15/hour

Benefits: Full benefits for full-time, 401(k) with 3% match, paid time off, holiday pay, training and development

Support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in their homes and community. This is a good fit if you’re patient, caring, and want steady work with strong training and growth potential.

Employer: Lexington Learning Center (Lexington LLC)

Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $16.50 – $18.00/hour

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, PTO

Work in an adult day program leading activities like arts & crafts, cooking, life skills, and community outings for adults with developmental disabilities. Great for someone who enjoys group activities, wants to build skills, and appreciates paid training and clear growth paths.

Employer: Mind Healing & Wellness Center

Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Full-time

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, paid time off

Use your lived experience with recovery to mentor adults dealing with substance use and mental health challenges. You’ll provide peer support, life skills, and community referrals while working closely with a clinical team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar roles posted too. Your next step in community work might be just one application away.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.