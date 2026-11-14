Mesa has a bunch of solid cleaning and maintenance jobs right now, from indoor janitorial work to outdoor pool care. Most of these are full-time and offer steady hours plus room to grow.

Employer: Two Maids Gilbert

Location: Mesa, AZ (start/end day at Gilbert office)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17–$23/hour + tips

Weekday-only house cleaning in teams of two—no nights, weekends, or holidays. Paid training, mileage reimbursement, bonuses, and optional health, dental, and vision make this a good fit if you like detailed work and a steady daytime schedule.

Employer: SBM Management Services, LP

Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.50–$19.50/hour

Shift: Sun–Wed, 5:00pm–3:30am

Hands-on cleaning and sanitizing in a controlled/GMP environment, working on a team and following strict procedures. Good if you’re detail-focused, okay with night shifts, and want benefits plus structured safety and skills training.

Employer: SBM Management Services, LP

Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.50–$19.50/hour

Shift: Sun–Wed, 5:00pm–3:30am

Similar to the GMP Tech role but focused on cleanroom spaces—sanitizing walls, floors, equipment, and more under strict SOPs. Great if you like routine, can lift up to 35 lbs, and want experience in high-standard industrial/tech environments.

Employer: Sandridge Post Acute

Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Full-time

Housekeeping in a healthcare setting—cleaning resident rooms, bathrooms, halls, and common areas. Good for someone with a positive attitude who likes helping keep a care facility safe, tidy, and welcoming.

Employer: Controlled Contamination Services

Location: Mesa, AZ (travels 100%)

Type: Full-time

Full-time travel role cleaning cleanrooms and GMP labs for life science, tech, and aerospace clients. You’ll follow strict procedures, do detailed micro-cleaning, and get ongoing training—best if you’re flexible, like being on the road, and want specialized experience.

Employer: ABM Industries Inc.

Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.50/hour

Shift: Mon–Fri, 8:00am–4:30pm

Day-shift janitorial work—sweeping, mopping, trash, restrooms, and event cleanups across assigned facilities. A solid option if you’re new or returning to the workforce and want steady weekday hours with a large employer and benefits.

Employer: Aloha Desert Pools

Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24/hour

Schedule: 4 days/week, Mon–Thu (32–40 hrs), no weekends

Outdoor pool cleaning route job where you work mostly on your own and keep customer pools sparkling. Paid training, flexible schedule, and gas covered—but you must have your own pickup truck and be reliable.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has extra details that help you decide.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.