Mesa’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around clean energy and infrastructure. If you’ve got senior-level experience, there are some strong options to check out.

Employer: Brightpath Associates LLC

Brightpath Associates LLC Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior Technical Lead role owning full water and wastewater projects from design through startup. You’ll act as the go-to expert, seal plans, guide junior engineers, and may grow into the firm’s principal technical leader over time.

Employer: Nextpower

Location: Mesa, AZ (Onsite, with travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead manufacturing test systems for grid-scale inverter and power conversion products. Great fit if you have 8+ years in automated test, high‑power electronics, and want to shape how clean energy hardware is tested at scale.

Employer: Nextpower

Location: Mesa, AZ (With travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior Safety Engineer role building and improving EHS programs around high‑power electrical test systems and manufacturing. You’ll own hazard assessments, OSHA compliance, training, and partner closely with engineering and contract manufacturers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—senior engineering skills are in demand here.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.