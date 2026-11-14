Mesa neighbors are sharing a few free deals and also asking for a little help. Here’s what’s available and how you can learn more.

Item: Multiple pieces of free furniture

Condition: Not specified (listed as free; cross-posted)

Location: Knoell East - Mesa, Mesa, AZ

Source: nextdoor.com

The poster is giving away multiple furniture pieces. Exact types and sizes are not listed, but it’s a good chance to grab some basics if you’re setting up a place or need extras.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Type: Community support request (not a free item)

Location: Gentrys Walk, Mesa, AZ

Source: nextdoor.com

A neighbor is facing a medical hardship and is worried about losing their apartment while waiting for surgery. They’re asking for help through GoFundMe and also welcome prayers and kind thoughts. If you’re able, you can click through to read their full story and decide if you’d like to support.

👉 See this post on nextdoor.com

Item/Listing: Free / lost dog

Condition: Listed as free; details not provided

Location: Mesa, AZ (exact area not specified)

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

This listing is for a free or possibly lost dog. The description is very short, so you’ll need to click through for photos and more info. If you’re looking to help reunite a pet with its owner or are considering taking in a dog, check the listing for contact details and any updates.

👉 See this item on facebook.com

Free items and community help posts can change fast, so if something interests you, click through and contact the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.