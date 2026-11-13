Mesa’s development scene is busy right now, from big mining projects to detailed property restoration work. If you like permits, planning, and keeping projects on track, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: SLR Consulting

SLR Consulting Location: Mesa, AZ (serving Arizona & the Southwest)

(serving Arizona & the Southwest) Salary: $150,000–$250,000

Type: Full-time, senior consulting role

Lead high-profile mining and natural resource projects, guiding them through complex NEPA and permitting in Arizona and across the Southwest. This is a client-facing, strategic role where you’ll shape major projects, grow the mining practice, mentor a team, and represent SLR with regulators and industry groups.

Employer: Rocky Mountain Restoration (listed via Dry Force Corp./HighGround)

(listed via Dry Force Corp./HighGround) Location: Mesa, AZ

Salary: $60,000–$65,000 + performance bonuses

Type: Full-time

Help property owners recover from water, mold, and asbestos damage by building accurate estimates and keeping project files clean and complete. This role mixes estimating, documentation quality control, and insurance coordination, with strong benefits, PTO, and hybrid work-from-home days after training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—employers update openings all the time. You never know when the right fit will pop up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.