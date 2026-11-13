Mesa’s logistics scene is busy right now, with roles ranging from hands-on warehouse work to high-level federal procurement leadership. Here are a few solid options if you like keeping goods and shipments moving.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (Senior Executive Service)

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (Senior Executive Service) Location: Mesa, AZ (plus other Western cities; telework eligible)

(plus other Western cities; telework eligible) Salary: $151,661 – $228,000 per year

Type: Full-time, Permanent, Federal SES

Lead all contracting and acquisition activity for the VA’s Western region—this is a top-level role for seasoned federal procurement leaders. You’ll oversee multiple contracting offices, standardize processes, and drive efficient, compliant purchasing across a large, complex organization.

Employer: OPENLANE

Location: Mesa, AZ (Hybrid: mix of office and remote)

(Hybrid: mix of office and remote) Salary: Not listed (competitive pay noted)

Not listed (competitive pay noted) Type: Full-time

Support vehicle carriers by tracking loads, solving shipment issues, and keeping communication flowing by phone and email. Good fit if you have 1–3 years in customer service or logistics, like fast-paced work, and want strong benefits plus room to grow in a tech-focused transportation company.

Employer: BradyPLUS / Imperial Brady

Location: Mesa, AZ

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, Night shift

Hands-on warehouse role pulling orders, loading/unloading trucks, and helping with inventory and facility upkeep. Entry-level friendly (warehouse experience a plus), with benefits, 401(k) with match, and overtime potential if you’re comfortable lifting up to 50 lbs and working in a fast-paced environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has related openings. Don’t wait too long; logistics roles in Mesa tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.