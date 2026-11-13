Mesa’s tech scene is heating up, especially around data, cloud, and public safety. If you’re into infrastructure, databases, or data centers, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: City of Mesa – Mesa Police Department

City of Mesa – Location: Mesa, AZ (on-site, Police IT Division)

Type: Full Time

Salary: $109,614.54 – $159,016.00 annually

High-impact DBA role supporting mission‑critical police systems and the City’s data warehouse. You’ll own SQL Server admin (SSIS, SSRS, Power BI), performance tuning, ETL, and data security, plus join a 24/7 on‑call rotation. Requires a related Bachelor’s degree (or equivalent experience), 3–5 years in a technical support area, and the ability to pass a Police/FBI background check.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (Amazon Data Services, Inc.)

Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Full Time

Salary: $32.93 – $57.64 per hour (USA, AZ, Mesa)

Hands-on controls role keeping AWS data centers running safely and efficiently. You’ll troubleshoot and maintain BMS/EPMS, work with sensors and low‑voltage controls, read electrical schematics, and manage small to mid‑size projects. Needs either 1+ year industrial/HVAC controls experience with technical training or 3+ years experience in lieu of a degree; must be able to work non‑standard shifts and overtime.

Employer: Meta

Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Full Time

Salary: $111,010 – $158,995 per year + bonus + equity + benefits

Senior‑level role owning the day‑to‑day health of Meta’s server fleets in a hyperscale data center. You’ll handle hardware triage, incident response, automation for fleet management, and partner with hardware, network, and capacity teams. Looking for 6+ years in data center/site/production infrastructure operations and deep server hardware and observability experience; includes a 24/7 on‑call rotation and up to 15% travel.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on skills and paths in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.