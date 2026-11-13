Mesa’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, from high-tech plants to custom wood shops. If you like building, fixing, and improving how things get made, there are some solid options open.

Employer: Insight Global

Insight Global Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead day-to-day work in a semiconductor cleaning or coating production area, guiding Production Technicians and keeping quality and safety on point. Good fit if you have 4+ years in production, know QA/testing procedures, and want a mix of people leadership and hands-on line oversight.

Employer: Nextpower

Location: Mesa, AZ (hybrid as needed)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-impact role setting manufacturing strategy and standards across multiple sites and partners for complex power electronics and energy systems. Ideal if you have 12+ years in manufacturing/operations engineering, deep Lean/Six Sigma skills, and want to lead factory readiness, product launches, and continuous improvement at scale.

Employer: Saguaro Skies Cabinetry & Design

Location: East Valley / Mesa, AZ (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17.00 – $35.00 per hour, 40+ hours/week

Growing custom cabinet shop hiring CNC Operator, Cabinet Builder, Custom Cabinet Builder, and Cabinet Installer. Great for experienced woodworkers who love hands-on craftsmanship, steady hours, paid time off, and tools provided.

If something here feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—momentum matters, and one application often leads to the next opportunity.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.