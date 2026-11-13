Mesa’s retail and service scene is busy right now, with lots of front-line roles and a few solid career-track spots. If you like helping people, there’s a good mix of part-time flexibility and full-time stability here.

Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)

Safeway (Albertsons Companies) Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Create a smooth, friendly checkout experience while scanning, bagging, and keeping the front end clean and organized. Good fit if you’re 16+ and want flexible hours, weekly pay, and room to grow in grocery.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market / Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation

Sprouts Farmers Market / Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed (DailyPay available)

Be the face of a health-focused grocery, ringing up orders, answering questions, and keeping lanes tidy. Comes with store discounts, flexible schedules, and the option to get paid daily through DailyPay.

Employer: FedEx Office

FedEx Office Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on role running a FedEx Office store—leading a team, driving sales, and still jumping in on the floor. Great next step if you have 2+ years of retail/service experience and want real management responsibility.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2767

Walmart Supercenter #2767 Location: 4505 E McKellips Rd, Mesa, AZ 85215

4505 E McKellips Rd, Mesa, AZ 85215 Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $16–$29/hour + incentives and possible premiums

Help customers with vehicle service while they shop, handling check-ins, updates, and paperwork. Strong benefits, PTO, and even paid education through Walmart’s Live Better U program.

Employer: Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ Type: Full-time

Pay: From $15.55/hour (higher with experience)

Support contractor (PRO) customers with orders, credit programs, and rewards, becoming their go-to contact. Nice option if you like sales, construction/renovation, and building long-term client relationships.

Employer: Bass Pro Shops

Bass Pro Shops Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Stand at the front doors welcoming guests, sharing info on events, and directing traffic. Light retail duties, store discounts, and a fun outdoor-focused environment.

Employer: Banfield Pet Hospital

Banfield Pet Hospital Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.06–$19.24/hour

Front-desk role at a vet hospital—check in pets, schedule visits, explain wellness plans, and keep things moving. Comes with strong medical, retirement, and even pet-care benefits.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ Type: Part-time

Pay: From $15.50/hour

Help customers pick trading card game products, run the register, and keep displays stocked. Perfect if you enjoy TCGs and want a low-pressure retail role with an employee discount.

Employer: Woof Gang Bakery

Location: Mesa, AZ 85203

Mesa, AZ 85203 Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.25–$17.00/hour

Work in a pet boutique helping “pet parents” find food, treats, and grooming services, plus booking appointments. Good for animal lovers who want sales experience, flexible schedules, and store discounts.

Employer: Fry’s Food Stores

Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Run a busy checkout lane, handle all payment types, and keep the front end clean and friendly. Solid entry-level grocery role if you’ve got basic math and like fast-paced work.

Employer: Fry’s Food Stores

Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Stock and rotate fresh produce, build displays, and help shoppers pick the best fruits and veggies. Good mix of customer interaction and physical work, with food-handlers training on the job.

Employer: Public Storage

Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00/hour + bonuses, mileage reimbursement

Run day-to-day operations at storage properties—rent units, sell supplies, take payments, and keep the site clean. Independent role with steady hours, benefits, and performance-based bonus potential.

Employer: Trestle Management Group

Location: 450 N Dobson Rd, Ste 201, Mesa, AZ 85201

450 N Dobson Rd, Ste 201, Mesa, AZ 85201 Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00–$21.00/hour

High-volume phone and email support for HOA homeowners—answering questions, updating records, and backing up the front desk. Great fit if you’re organized, calm under pressure, and want office-based customer service with strong benefits.

Employer: Not listed (Fountain Palms Golf Course referenced)

Not listed (Fountain Palms Golf Course referenced) Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.15–$17.00/hour

Handle tee time bookings, greet golfers, sell snacks and merch, and keep the golf shop tidy. Nice option if you enjoy a relaxed golf-course vibe and steady customer interaction.

Employer: Mondelēz International

Location: Mesa/Tempe area, AZ

Mesa/Tempe area, AZ Type: Part-time (up to ~25 hrs/week)

(up to ~25 hrs/week) Pay: $16.50–$17.50/hour + mileage, 401(k), wellness programs

Visit grocery stores to stock Oreo, Ritz, and other snack brands, build displays, and keep shelves full. Good for early risers with a car who like working independently and staying active.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Mesa employers are moving fast right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.