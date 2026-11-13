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Mesa
🛒 Mesa AZ Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
4 days ago
Mesa’s retail and service scene is busy right now, with lots of front-line roles and a few solid career-track spots. If you like helping people, there’s a good mix of part-time flexibility and full-time stability here.
Front End Entry Level
- Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Create a smooth, friendly checkout experience while scanning, bagging, and keeping the front end clean and organized. Good fit if you’re 16+ and want flexible hours, weekly pay, and room to grow in grocery.
Cashier
- Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market / Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed (DailyPay available)
Be the face of a health-focused grocery, ringing up orders, answering questions, and keeping lanes tidy. Comes with store discounts, flexible schedules, and the option to get paid daily through DailyPay.
Retail Store Manager II
- Employer: FedEx Office
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Hands-on role running a FedEx Office store—leading a team, driving sales, and still jumping in on the floor. Great next step if you have 2+ years of retail/service experience and want real management responsibility.
Auto Care Center Service Writer
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2767
- Location: 4505 E McKellips Rd, Mesa, AZ 85215
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $16–$29/hour + incentives and possible premiums
Help customers with vehicle service while they shop, handling check-ins, updates, and paperwork. Strong benefits, PTO, and even paid education through Walmart’s Live Better U program.
PRO Services Specialist
- Employer: Floor & Decor
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $15.55/hour (higher with experience)
Support contractor (PRO) customers with orders, credit programs, and rewards, becoming their go-to contact. Nice option if you like sales, construction/renovation, and building long-term client relationships.
Greeter
- Employer: Bass Pro Shops
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Stand at the front doors welcoming guests, sharing info on events, and directing traffic. Light retail duties, store discounts, and a fun outdoor-focused environment.
Client Service Representative (Client Service Coordinator)
- Employer: Banfield Pet Hospital
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.06–$19.24/hour
Front-desk role at a vet hospital—check in pets, schedule visits, explain wellness plans, and keep things moving. Comes with strong medical, retirement, and even pet-care benefits.
TCG Sales Associate
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: From $15.50/hour
Help customers pick trading card game products, run the register, and keep displays stocked. Perfect if you enjoy TCGs and want a low-pressure retail role with an employee discount.
Retail Sales Associate
- Employer: Woof Gang Bakery
- Location: Mesa, AZ 85203
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $16.25–$17.00/hour
Work in a pet boutique helping “pet parents” find food, treats, and grooming services, plus booking appointments. Good for animal lovers who want sales experience, flexible schedules, and store discounts.
Cashier
- Employer: Fry’s Food Stores
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Run a busy checkout lane, handle all payment types, and keep the front end clean and friendly. Solid entry-level grocery role if you’ve got basic math and like fast-paced work.
Produce Clerk
- Employer: Fry’s Food Stores
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Stock and rotate fresh produce, build displays, and help shoppers pick the best fruits and veggies. Good mix of customer interaction and physical work, with food-handlers training on the job.
Customer Service – Self Storage Manager
- Employer: Public Storage
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.00/hour + bonuses, mileage reimbursement
Run day-to-day operations at storage properties—rent units, sell supplies, take payments, and keep the site clean. Independent role with steady hours, benefits, and performance-based bonus potential.
Homeowner Assistance Team (HAT) Specialist
- Employer: Trestle Management Group
- Location: 450 N Dobson Rd, Ste 201, Mesa, AZ 85201
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.00–$21.00/hour
High-volume phone and email support for HOA homeowners—answering questions, updating records, and backing up the front desk. Great fit if you’re organized, calm under pressure, and want office-based customer service with strong benefits.
Pro Shop Attendant
- Employer: Not listed (Fountain Palms Golf Course referenced)
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15.15–$17.00/hour
Handle tee time bookings, greet golfers, sell snacks and merch, and keep the golf shop tidy. Nice option if you enjoy a relaxed golf-course vibe and steady customer interaction.
Part-time Nabisco Merchandiser
- Employer: Mondelēz International
- Location: Mesa/Tempe area, AZ
- Type: Part-time (up to ~25 hrs/week)
- Pay: $16.50–$17.50/hour + mileage, 401(k), wellness programs
Visit grocery stores to stock Oreo, Ritz, and other snack brands, build displays, and keep shelves full. Good for early risers with a car who like working independently and staying active.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Mesa employers are moving fast right now.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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