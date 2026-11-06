📣 Mesa, AZ Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Mesa’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with roles ranging from entry-level event work to six-figure field sales. If you like talking to people and closing deals, there’s something here for you.

Employer: Bankers Life

Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work one-on-one with clients to build personalized financial plans while you train to become a financial advisor. No finance background needed—Bankers Life covers your Life & Health coursework, helps you prep for the SIE® exam (with a $2,000 bonus), and offers mentorship plus uncapped commissions.

Employer: Greystar

Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Full-time, onsite property role

Salary: Range not listed (bonus eligible)

Lead the leasing and marketing for an apartment community, manage a leasing team, and drive occupancy and renewals. Greystar offers bonuses, strong medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, generous PTO and holidays, and even onsite housing discounts where available.

Employer: Santa Rita Landscaping Inc.

Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$90,000 base + front & back-end commission

Grow commercial landscaping accounts through prospecting, networking, and in-person proposal presentations. This role is ideal if you have 3–5+ years of service-industry sales, enjoy building long-term relationships, and want strong earning potential plus vehicle reimbursement, health benefits, 401(k) match, and paid vacation/holidays.

Employer: Versaterm

Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (base + potential variable pay)

Plan and execute live and virtual events like conferences, workshops, and internal meetings for a public-safety-focused SaaS company. You’ll handle logistics, vendors, registration, and post-event reporting—great for someone with 2–3 years of event coordination and strong organizational skills.

Employer: McKesson

Location: Field-based, Arizona (strong preference for West Phoenix area; Mesa listed)

Type: Full-time field sales

Base Salary: $89,000–$96,000

Target Incentive: $35,000 uncapped + new business bonuses

Total Target Cash Range: $120,800–$201,400

Manage and grow a portfolio of post-acute/extended care customers across Arizona, with about 75% travel. This is a high-impact healthcare sales role with strong earning potential, company car or auto allowance, solid PTO, holidays, health benefits, and 401(k) match, ideal for experienced field reps.

Employer: Elevation Global Inc.

Location: Phoenix metro (Phoenix, Tempe, Mesa, Scottsdale & nearby)

Type: Full-time, entry-level, in-person

Salary: Not listed

Perfect for outgoing people who want to break into marketing. You’ll represent brands at retail and community events, talk with customers face-to-face, and help run promotional campaigns, with hands-on training and clear paths into leadership and campaign management.

Employer: Kelly's Kawasaki Service Department

Location: Mesa, AZ (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $60,000/year

Lead marketing for multiple motorcycle and powersports dealerships—digital ads, social media, video content, events, and brand strategy. Great fit if you have digital marketing + content skills, enjoy creative work tied to clear KPIs, and like the motorcycle/powersports world; includes health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and employee discounts.

Employer: Super Star Car Wash

Location: Mesa, AZ (Greenfield location, mostly outdoors)

Type: Full-time / hourly + commission

Pay: $17.25–$17.75/hour base + uncapped commissions & bonuses (earnings often $20–$25/hour+)

Sell unlimited wash memberships and other services using a consultative approach in a fast-paced, outdoor setting. Includes paid training, weekly pay, uncapped commissions, paid sick time, and free unlimited car washes—great entry-level sales role.

Employer: Terrie Greene Allstate Agency

Location: Mesa, AZ (in-office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base plus commission (exact amount not listed)

Use your English/Spanish skills to help customers choose auto, home, and other insurance products while building a book of business. You’ll get training, licensing support, benefits, and growth potential in a small, community-focused agency.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting answers questions and may open the door to similar jobs at the same company.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.