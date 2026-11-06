🏭 Mesa Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings & 4-Day Weeks

Mesa’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry-level warehouse work to skilled CNC and engineering roles. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Nammo Defense Systems

Location: Mesa, AZ (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support production of advanced defense products like rocket motors and escape systems. This role owns the manufacturing process—tooling, work instructions, training—and comes with a 4-day (Mon–Thu) work week, strong benefits, and lots of hands-on engineering with explosives and energetic materials.

Employer: White Cap

Location: Mesa, AZ (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Operate forklifts, pick/pack orders, and handle shipping/receiving for a major construction supply distributor. This is an immediate hire role with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and generous paid time off, plus room to grow in a large, stable company.

Employer: Niagara Bottling

Location: Mesa, AZ (on-site)

Type: Full-time, Nights (12-hour, 2-2-3 rotation)

Salary: Not listed

Lead night-shift operations on PET/HDPE injection equipment making bottle preforms and caps. Good fit if you have several years of manufacturing experience and want lead responsibilities, strong benefits (medical, vision, dental, 401(k) match, PTO, parental leave), and steady 12-hour shifts.

Employer: Mural Group (for a Fortune 500 manufacturer)

Location: Mesa, AZ 85205

Type: Full-time, Contract-to-Perm

Shifts: Mon–Thu 4:00 AM–2:30 PM (1st) or 12:00 PM–10:30 PM (2nd)

Pay: $19/hour

Run and clean production equipment, do basic quality checks, and move materials for high-performance fiber products. You get a 4-day work week with a 3-day weekend, hands-on work, and a path to go permanent with a large, stable manufacturer.

Employer: Southwest Technical Solutions

Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Likely full-time (not stated)

Salary: Not listed

Set up and run CNC lathes, mills, and routers to make precision metal parts. Ideal if you’re comfortable reading blueprints, using gauges, and tweaking programs to hold tight tolerances in a modern Mesa shop.

Employer: Innovative Skincare (iS CLINICAL)

Location: Mesa, AZ (new facility, on-site)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22–$24/hour DOE

Audit production, warehouse, and quality processes for a fast-growing skincare brand. You’ll review batch records, inspect finished products, and support GMP compliance—great if you like detail work, documentation, and being on your feet instead of at a desk all day.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Mesa manufacturing roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.