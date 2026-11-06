💰 Mesa, AZ Accounting & Finance – Multiple Solid Openings

Mesa’s finance job scene is busy right now, with options from tax season work to long‑term careers in banking and construction. Here are several strong roles worth a look.

Employer: PNC

PNC Location: Mesa, AZ (in-office, bank branch)

(in-office, bank branch) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role manages a book of wealth clients inside PNC branches, helping with investing, insurance, and retirement planning. You’ll get robust training, referrals from branch partners, and a full benefits package.

Employer: Mas Taxes LLC

Location: Mesa, AZ (in person)

(in person) Type: Seasonal, 30–40 hrs/week

Pay: $22.00 – $28.00/hour

Handle individual federal and state tax returns in a busy office, fully in English and Spanish. Great fit if you already have at least 2 years of tax prep experience and an IRS PTIN, and want flexible hours plus paid time off during tax season.

Employer: Bankers Life

Location: Mesa, AZ (hybrid after training)

(hybrid after training) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (uncapped earnings)

Build your own book of business with full training, paid licensing programs, and ongoing mentorship. This is a sales‑driven advisor role with flexible schedule options, bonus programs, and long‑term growth if you like client-facing work.

Employer: StormWater Pros, LLC

Location: Mesa, AZ (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Starting Salary: $60,000/year

Own the full AP cycle for multi-state construction operations, from invoice coding and three-way matching to vendor management and month-end close. Comes with 401(k), health, dental, vision, and PTO, and is ideal if you like detailed, high-volume work.

Employer: Blue Signal Search (for a specialty contractor)

Location: Mesa, AZ (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Lead job costing, WIP reporting, and AIA billing for a busy roofing/insulation contractor with a long local history. Good match if you have 4–8+ years of accounting, construction experience, and want a path toward Accounting Manager.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—good roles in Mesa finance don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.