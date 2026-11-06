🏗️ Mesa AZ Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings

Mesa’s engineering scene is busy right now, with data centers and industrial projects growing fast. If you’re in architecture or engineering, there are several solid paths here—from entry-level to seasoned pro.

Employer: Worley

Worley Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

2‑year graduate rotational program with hands-on experience in engineering, project services, and field work on complex mining and resources projects. Great fit if you’re a recent grad with a Bachelor’s in engineering or related field who wants mentorship, structured learning, and a clear path into a long-term engineering career.

Employer: GrayWolf

Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Full-time, exempt/salaried

Salary: Not listed

Office-based role estimating structural and miscellaneous steel projects, from material takeoffs to labor and equipment costs. Best for someone with 5+ years estimating steel or construction projects, strong Excel skills, and a love of numbers and detail.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Amazon Data Services, Inc.

Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary (Mesa): $116,800 – $160,000/year base, plus potential sign-on and RSUs , with comprehensive benefits

base, plus potential , with Application deadline: Nov 9, 2026

High-impact role supporting AWS data center controls (BMS/EPMS) from design review through commissioning and site audits. Ideal if you have a Bachelor’s in Electrical Engineering (or related), 4+ years in mission-critical facilities (data centers, power, oil & gas), and experience with controls, commissioning, and reading complex drawings.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—employers here are often open to non-traditional paths if your skills line up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.