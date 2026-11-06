🔧 Mesa AZ Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Cleaning Roles

Mesa’s cleaning and facilities jobs are busy right now, with options from homes and rentals to schools and hospitals. Good mix of entry-level roles and higher-paying skilled work.

Employer: LKM Solutions LLC (Mesa 5 Star Cleaning)

LKM Solutions LLC (Mesa 5 Star Cleaning) Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $500–$900 per week + tips + bonuses

Daytime house cleaning only—no nights or weekends. Paid training, PTO, and room to grow into leadership while working on a small, friendly residential team.

Employer: AZ HMP, LLC

Location: Mesa, AZ & East Valley service area

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18–$20 per hour

Move-in/move-out cleaning for homes and rentals across Queen Creek, Mesa, and nearby cities. Flexible scheduling and a growing local company if you like detailed, before-and-after style work.

Employer: Cade's Carpet & Floor Care

Location: Mesa/Gilbert, AZ

Type: Full-time (W-2)

Pay: $23–$27 per hour (after 2-week training at $20/hr)

Experienced carpet cleaner role (2+ years) running 4+ jobs a day with a company van. Year-round work, clear path to Lead Tech, and focus on quality carpet, tile, and upholstery cleaning.

Employer: ABM Industries Inc.

Location: Mesa, AZ (school campus)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

General cleaning in K–12 or college settings—classrooms, hallways, restrooms, and more. No experience or diploma required, with on-the-job training and a large, stable facilities employer.

Employer: Banner Health – Banner Desert Medical Center

Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Wed–Sun, 7:00am–3:30pm

Pay: Not listed

Lead role in hospital environmental services, helping run the shift and training staff while still cleaning patient and specialty areas. Good fit if you have 2+ years of EVS experience and want leadership in a major medical center.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—interviews are where you can ask for the schedule and pay that fit your life.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.