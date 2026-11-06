🚔 Mesa, AZ Public Safety Jobs with Multiple Openings

Mesa is busy and growing, which means steady demand for people who keep our community safe and secure. Here are several solid public safety roles hiring now in Mesa, AZ.

Employer: BUILDING TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS

BUILDING TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS Location: Mesa, AZ (in person)

Mesa, AZ (in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00 – $30.00 per hour

Hands-on role installing card readers, electronic locks, IP cameras, alarms, and conduit. Great fit if you have 2+ years access control experience and like working with tools, reading blueprints, and sometimes leading a small crew. Comes with 401(k) + match, health insurance, PTO, parental leave, and a flexible schedule.

Employer: Empire Cat

Location: Mesa, AZ (field & office)

Mesa, AZ (field & office) Type: Full-time, 1st/Day Shift

Salary: $58,796 – $100,130 per year

Lead and coach teams on safety culture across construction and mining equipment operations. You’ll run trainings, support incident investigations, and help keep policies up to date. Ideal if you have 3+ years in safety compliance, strong communication skills, and can travel and work a flexible schedule.

Employer: Mesa Police Department

Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ Type: Full-time (Academy + Field Training)

Salary: $76,418.16 – $107,260.35 per year

Application deadline: December 31, 2026 (11:59 pm)

Start your law enforcement career with paid academy training, then move into patrol after graduation. Requires HS diploma/GED, age 21+ by academy graduation, U.S. citizenship, valid AZ Class D license, and passing fitness, background, medical, and drug testing. Bachelor’s or Master’s degree earns a $500–$1,000 incentive after field training.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you don’t miss your shot.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.