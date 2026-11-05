🎓 Mesa AZ Teaching Jobs With Multiple Openings & $55K+ Pay

Mesa’s schools are busy and hiring, with options from part-time support roles to full-time teaching careers. If you like working with students, there’s a mix of classroom and specialty jobs to check out.

Employer: Specialized Education Services, Inc. (SESI)

Specialized Education Services, Inc. (SESI) Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $53,440 – $59,665/year

Teach K–12 students in smaller classes and help close academic, social, and emotional gaps using evidence-based programs. This role comes with paid training, tuition help, strong benefits, and 401(k) match, plus ongoing professional development across a national school network.

Employer: Mesa Public Schools

Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Part-time (up to 29 hrs/week)

Pay: $17.78/hour + performance pay potential

Support the Alternative Learning Center by supervising students, managing detentions, and offering tutoring in reading, math, and English. Good fit if you have an associate degree/60 credits or can pass the ParaPro test and want steady school hours without benefits.

Employer: ACCEL Schools – Academy with Community Partners

Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Teach high school science in a public charter setting focused on closing learning gaps and supporting social-emotional growth. You’ll use research-based instruction, tech in the classroom, and frequent coaching, with access to medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement contributions, and career growth across a large school network.

Employer: Mesa Public Schools

Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Full-time

Base Salary: $55,886/year + performance pay

Lead a high school Culinary Arts CTE program, turning district standards into hands-on learning that prepares students for college and careers. Role includes Arizona State Retirement System match, health and life insurance, sick leave, and extra pay for experience and graduate credits, with alternate certification paths available if you have a bachelor’s.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each district and network has many related roles and often hires year-round.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.