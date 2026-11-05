🛒 Mesa, AZ Retail & Customer Service – Multiple Roles From $16–$34/hr

Mesa’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from big national brands to local favorites. Whether you want a front-line sales role or a step into management, there’s a mix of full-time and part-time openings.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay/Benefits: Competitive wages, PTO, stock purchase plan & 401(k) with employer contributions day one, medical/dental/vision, tuition help

Support the Store Manager, lead the team on sales and customer service, and run the store when the manager is out. Great fit if you like auto parts, coaching a team, and want a company that promotes from within (bilingual Spanish a plus).

Employer: QuikTrip

Location: Mesa, AZ (East Valley)

Type: Full-time

Pay/Benefits: Competitive wages, benefits and bonus info on QT site

Entry-level assistant manager role in a busy convenience store setting. You’ll lead shifts, support food service, keep the store looking sharp, and help train clerks—good for someone with retail experience who wants leadership and steady growth.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Part-time

Pay/Benefits: Competitive pay, strong employee discount, retirement resources, PTO (based on status)

Be the face of Best Buy helping customers pick the right tech, doing demos, and handling checkout. Ideal if you like gadgets, people, and want flexible hours with solid discounts.

Employer: Shamrock Foods Company

Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay/Benefits: Company pays most of your health insurance, 401(k), profit sharing, PTO, education & wellness programs

Help run a grocery/foodservice store: drive sales, manage inventory, schedule and train staff, and handle safety and compliance. Good for someone with grocery or merchandising experience ready for a bigger leadership role.

Employer: Signet Jewelers (Jared)

Location: Mesa, AZ (Dana Park)

Type: Seasonal, Part-time & Full-time

Pay/Benefits: Base pay plus commission, medical/dental/vision (FT), 401(k), PTO, tuition reimbursement, merchandise discounts

Help customers celebrate big life moments with fine jewelry, working toward individual and team sales goals. Great if you enjoy relationship-based sales and want commission upside.

Employer: DriveTime

Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay/Benefits: Competitive pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, wellness program, PTO, on-site gym & game room (at HQ locations)

Phone- and message-based role handling customer questions and complaints across multiple channels. Good for someone with 2+ years in collections/financial services or phone support who likes problem-solving and detailed case work.

Employer: Club Studio

Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00–$21.00/hour + commission

Greet members, give tours, handle questions, and help keep a high-end fitness club running smoothly. Perfect if you’re into health and wellness and want a customer-facing role with a free gym membership.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3089

Location: Mesa, AZ 85201

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21–$34/hour + performance incentives and possible shift premiums

Lead front-end associates, oversee returns and transactions, and keep lines moving while delivering strong customer service. Includes health, financial, and education benefits through Walmart’s Live Better U program.

Employer: ALDI USA

Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Full-time (avg. 38 hrs/week)

Pay: $25.50/hour starting; $26.50/hour in year 2

Benefits: 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision (FT), paid vacation & holidays, paid parental leave

Help open and run a new ALDI: supervise staff, manage schedules, oversee inventory and merchandising, and handle customer issues. Strong fit if you have several years of retail experience and want a well-paid management track.

Employer: MINISO USA

Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00–$30.00/hour

Run the whole store—sales, staffing, merchandising, and membership program—while creating a fun, high-energy shopping experience. Best for experienced retail leaders ready to own results and grow with a global brand.

Employer: DICK’S Sporting Goods

Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Full-time

Use your sports gear knowledge to help customers pick and service equipment, while also training teammates and keeping the sales floor sharp. Great if you love sports and want a more technical, service-focused retail role.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $17.15–$26.15/hour

Lead store crews when managers are away, handle opening/closing, and keep front-of-store operations and merchandising on track. Good step up for someone with retail experience who wants leadership plus healthcare-industry stability.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Full-time

Benefits: Competitive pay, vacation & sick time, 15% store discount, 401(k) with match, DailyPay option

Supervise cashiers and courtesy clerks, handle customer issues at the front end, and manage breaks and cleanliness. Nice fit if you like natural foods and want a lead role at the registers.

Employer: Hallmark

Location: Mesa, AZ 85201

Type: Part-time (12–20 hrs/week)

Pay: $16.00–$17.50/hour

Work independently in local stores setting up and restocking Hallmark cards and displays, with extra hours around holidays. Great if you like flexible, solo work and don’t mind physical tasks like lifting and ladder use.

Employer: Collision Xperts

Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Full-time, in-office

Pay: $17.00–$20.00/hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, flexible schedule

Be the first point of contact for auto-accident clients, gather claim details, and coordinate with attorneys and insurers. Bilingual English/Spanish is strongly preferred and a big plus here.

Employer: Eyeglass World (National Vision)

Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Part-time

Benefits: 401(k) with match, sick time, parental leave, eyewear discount, training & growth programs

Help customers choose frames, support pre-exam flow, and handle final fittings and quality checks. Nice for someone who likes fashion and healthcare, and wants every Sunday off.

Employer: Bookmans Entertainment Exchange

Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Full-time (32+ hrs/week)

Focus on vinyl, CDs, and music merch—buying, pricing, and stocking while helping customers discover new favorites. Perfect for a vinyl lover with strong customer service skills and open availability on weekends; applications accepted until November 10, 2026.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 2754 N Power Rd, Mesa, AZ 85215

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Flexible shifts (days, evenings, overnights + weekends)

Ring up customers, suggest products, and help keep the store and forecourt clean and stocked. Comes with weekly pay, bonus potential, benefits, and fast promotion paths if you want to move up.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Mesa roles like these tend to fill quickly.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.