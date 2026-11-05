🤝 Mesa AZ Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings

Mesa’s care and support scene is busy right now, with several local homes and agencies hiring people who want to help others live better, safer lives.

Here are a few strong options if you like direct care and youth support work.

Employer: Mosaic (Soreo service)

Mosaic (Soreo service) Location: Fiesta Park, AZ (serving people in their homes)

(serving people in their homes) Type: Independent contractor ( 1099 , flexible hours)

Independent contractor ( , flexible hours) Pay: Varies by location (not listed in detail)

Support older adults and people with physical or intellectual disabilities in their own homes. This role is great if you want full control of your schedule, lots of independence, and meaningful one‑on‑one work helping people with daily living, safety, and personal goals.

Employer: Firm Foundation Youth Homes, Inc

Location: Mesa, AZ 85204 (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.00 – $26.00 per hour

Lead staff and daily operations at a faith‑based group home for girls ages 7–17 in foster care. This is a hands‑on leadership role with staff supervision, family‑style care, and trauma‑informed support, plus health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and tuition/mileage reimbursement.

Employer: New Beginning Homes

Location: Mesa, AZ (also serves Laveen, Chandler, Gilbert)

(also serves Laveen, Chandler, Gilbert) Type: Part-time, PRN (as-needed)

Pay: $20.00 per hour

Pick up shifts when it works for you, supporting adults with intellectual and physical disabilities in group homes. Ideal if you already have Article 9, Prevention & Support, CPR/First Aid, Level 1 fingerprint card, and want flexible hours with direct care, outings, and life‑skills support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers have similar roles or can keep you in mind for the next opening.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.