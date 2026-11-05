🔧 Mesa, AZ Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Mesa’s cleaning and maintenance scene is busy right now—schools, hospitals, apartments, and homes all need reliable people. If you like staying active and seeing the results of your work right away, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Mesa Public Schools – AZ

Mesa Public Schools – AZ Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Part-time (29 hrs/week)

Pay: $17.12/hour (performance pay + extra % for experience/education)

(performance pay + extra % for experience/education) Benefits: None (part-time)

Work at an award-winning school district keeping classrooms and school grounds clean and safe. Good fit if you can handle physical work, use custodial equipment, and want steady hours year-round.

Employer: Holiday Inn

Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: 30–40 hrs/week (on-site)

(on-site) Pay: $18.00–$19.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, EAP, PTO, hotel discounts, advancement opportunities

Keep guest rooms and hotel systems (HVAC, plumbing, electrical) running smoothly. Great if you have hands-on maintenance skills and like solving problems in a busy, guest-focused setting.

Employer: Harvard Maintenance

Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Full-time (multiple shifts; other schedules also available)

Pay: $20.00/hour

Benefits: Medical, dental, life, LTD, 401(k)

Clean common areas, restrooms, entrances, elevators, and more using professional equipment. Good for someone with at least 1 year of cleaning experience who wants weekday daytime hours (M–F, 6am–2:30pm) and solid benefits.

Employer: Mark-Taylor Residential

Location: Mesa & Queen Creek, AZ (Tavalo at Cadence & Tavalo at Queen Creek Commons)

(Tavalo at Cadence & Tavalo at Queen Creek Commons) Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.75/hour base + $3/hour when on-call + extra pay for certain certifications

+ when on-call + extra pay for certain certifications Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, volunteer time, 401(k) with company match, rent discounts (where available), employee events

Handle repairs and make-readies across two upscale apartment communities—HVAC, plumbing, electrical, pools, and more. Ideal if you’ve done apartment turns or maintenance and want strong pay plus growth potential.

Employer: Carnation Home Cleaning, Inc

Location: Mesa, AZ & East Valley

Type: Full-time

Pay: $1,000–$1,300 per week + tips

Schedule: Monday–Friday, no nights or weekends

Monday–Friday, Benefits: Paid training

Clean homes solo using eco-friendly products and a set system—no holidays, nights, or weekends. Great if you like working independently, staying active, and building steady weekly income.

Employer: Banner Health (Banner Baywood Medical Center)

(Banner Baywood Medical Center) Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Schedule: 7:00am–3:30pm , varied days with weekend/holiday rotation; extra $1/hour on weekends and 18% night differential when applicable

, varied days with weekend/holiday rotation; extra on weekends and night differential when applicable Pay: Not listed

Clean patient rooms and hospital areas in a busy medical center, using cleaning chemicals and handling medical waste safely. Good for someone who wants stable hospital work, can walk a lot, and is comfortable with a healthcare setting.

Employer: Unhooked Recovery

Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $16.50/hour

Handle room and common-area cleaning plus laundry (washing, drying, folding, ironing) in a treatment facility. A fit if you’re detail-oriented, can lift and move loads of linens, and like a mix of cleaning and laundry work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers here are growing and may have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.