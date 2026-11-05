🚧 Mesa, AZ Construction & Skilled Trades – Multiple Solid Openings

Mesa’s trades scene is busy right now, with steady work in schools, industrial projects, and hands-on repair shops. If you like working with your hands and seeing the results right away, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Quantum Industrial

Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level role estimating industrial mechanical projects (HVAC, process piping, large commercial/industrial work). You’ll work closely with project managers and engineers, using estimating software to build accurate bids and help win big, complex jobs.

Employer: Mesa Public Schools

Location: Mesa, AZ (district-wide schools)

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Base Pay: $24.97/hr + $0.35/hr shift pay

Schedule: Night shift, 9/80 alternative schedule (every other Friday off)

Benefits: Vacation, sick leave, holidays, Arizona State Retirement System match, health & life insurance, performance pay

Journeyman-level plumbing role on a night crew, handling installs, repairs, and maintenance across school campuses. Good fit if you want steady public-sector work, strong benefits, and like a mix of plumbing plus general building maintenance.

Employer: Caliber Collision

Location: Mesa – Gateway

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the painter with sanding, buffing, and prep work in a busy collision center using state-of-the-art 3M products. You get benefits from day one, weekly pay, paid training (I-CAR/ASE), and a clear path to grow your auto body career.

Employer: Big Tex Trailer World

Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive hourly + $3,500 sign-on/retention bonus

Hands-on role doing service, repair, welding, and accessory installs on trailers, truck beds, tow vehicles, and snowplows. Good for someone with welding skills who likes customer interaction, quoting jobs, and keeping a busy shop running smoothly.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like these tend to lead to more chances in the same shop or district.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.