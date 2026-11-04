🏗️ Mesa AZ Engineering Roles: Multiple Land Dev & Design Openings

Mesa’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around land development and high‑tech manufacturing. If you’re an engineer looking to grow, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Kimley-Horn

Kimley-Horn Location: Mesa, AZ (on-site, not remote)

(on-site, not remote) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Civil EIT with 2+ years at a design firm? This role has you doing site civil design, permitting, hydrology, storm drainage, and AutoCAD Civil 3D work on a mix of land development projects. You’ll get mentorship, project exposure, and strong benefits like 2-to-1 401(k) match, flexible time off, and internal training.

Employer: Kimley-Horn

Kimley-Horn Location: Mesa, AZ (on-site, not remote)

(on-site, not remote) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

For engineers with 4+ years and a P.E. (or close to it), this role adds more project management, client meetings, and task leadership on residential and commercial land development. You’ll handle utilities, site layout, drainage, and permitting, with the same strong benefits and growth path as the EIT role.

Employer: Foresight Technologies

Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level role leading equipment engineering for chemical and fluid delivery systems in semiconductor/high-tech environments. You’ll manage a team, own complex system design using SolidWorks, P&IDs, and process systems, and drive process improvement and automation across multiple business units.

If one of these fits you, save the link, polish your resume, and apply soon while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.