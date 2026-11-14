Merritt Island’s tech scene is getting very space-heavy right now. If you’re into flight software, cloud, or hands-on IT, there are several solid roles open with big-name employers.

Employer: Blue Origin

Blue Origin Location: Merritt Island, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Listed ranges for other states up to ~$276K base (FL may differ)

Work on the telemetry, tracking, and command software that talks to Blue Origin’s satellites. Deep C/C++ embedded skills, radio/transponder experience, and RTOS/bare-metal work are key, with a chance to own the full TT&C stack from drivers to application logic.

Employer: Blue Origin

Blue Origin Location: Merritt Island, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Listed ranges for other states up to ~$276K base (FL may differ)

Lead pointing, acquisition, and tracking software for optical inter-satellite links. This is heavy on C++/Rust, control algorithms, and high-fidelity simulation, building first-of-its-kind optical networking between satellites.

Employer: Blue Origin

Blue Origin Location: Merritt Island, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Listed ranges for other states up to ~$230K base (FL may differ)

Own the CI/CD, test harnesses, and dev environment for all flight software teams. Great fit if you like DevOps + embedded, building pipelines, HIL/SIL setups, and tooling that keeps spaceflight code moving fast and safely.

Employer: Blue Origin

Blue Origin Location: Merritt Island, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Listed WA range up to ~$276K base (FL may differ)

Build AWS-based, full stack apps that power manufacturing, quality, and test operations. Heavy use of Terraform, AWS Lambda, TypeScript/React, Java, C#, plus a strong focus on using AI coding tools (like Claude Code) in day-to-day development.

Employer: Blue Origin

Blue Origin Location: Merritt Island, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Listed ranges for other states up to ~$230K base (FL may differ)

Scale a single-tenant service into a multi-tenant platform for orbital data center customers. Ideal if you enjoy distributed systems, API design, Kubernetes, and cloud (AWS/GCP) with a strong security and reliability mindset.

Employer: Amazon (Project Kuiper / Leo IT Services)

Location: Merritt Island, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,700 – $106,300/year (Merritt Island range)

Hands-on IT support for production, lab, launch, and warehousing environments tied to Amazon’s low Earth orbit satellite network. Mix of Windows/Linux/macOS, servers, networking gear, and on-call support, Monday–Friday day shift with up to 25% travel.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full description, and apply while they’re still open—space-focused IT roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.