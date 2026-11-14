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Merritt Island
💻 Merritt Island IT Roles with Multiple Space-Focused Openings
4 days ago
Merritt Island’s tech scene is getting very space-heavy right now. If you’re into flight software, cloud, or hands-on IT, there are several solid roles open with big-name employers.
Senior Flight Software Engineer — TT&C, Project Sunrise
- Employer: Blue Origin
- Location: Merritt Island, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Listed ranges for other states up to ~$276K base (FL may differ)
Work on the telemetry, tracking, and command software that talks to Blue Origin’s satellites. Deep C/C++ embedded skills, radio/transponder experience, and RTOS/bare-metal work are key, with a chance to own the full TT&C stack from drivers to application logic.
Senior Flight Software Engineer — OISL PAT, Project Sunrise
- Employer: Blue Origin
- Location: Merritt Island, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Listed ranges for other states up to ~$276K base (FL may differ)
Lead pointing, acquisition, and tracking software for optical inter-satellite links. This is heavy on C++/Rust, control algorithms, and high-fidelity simulation, building first-of-its-kind optical networking between satellites.
Flight Software Engineer III — Platform, Project Sunrise
- Employer: Blue Origin
- Location: Merritt Island, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Listed ranges for other states up to ~$230K base (FL may differ)
Own the CI/CD, test harnesses, and dev environment for all flight software teams. Great fit if you like DevOps + embedded, building pipelines, HIL/SIL setups, and tooling that keeps spaceflight code moving fast and safely.
Senior Full Stack Software Engineer – Operations App Dev
- Employer: Blue Origin
- Location: Merritt Island, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Listed WA range up to ~$276K base (FL may differ)
Build AWS-based, full stack apps that power manufacturing, quality, and test operations. Heavy use of Terraform, AWS Lambda, TypeScript/React, Java, C#, plus a strong focus on using AI coding tools (like Claude Code) in day-to-day development.
Platform & API Engineer III – Project Sunrise
- Employer: Blue Origin
- Location: Merritt Island, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Listed ranges for other states up to ~$230K base (FL may differ)
Scale a single-tenant service into a multi-tenant platform for orbital data center customers. Ideal if you enjoy distributed systems, API design, Kubernetes, and cloud (AWS/GCP) with a strong security and reliability mindset.
IT Support Engineer II, Leo IT Services
- Employer: Amazon (Project Kuiper / Leo IT Services)
- Location: Merritt Island, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $60,700 – $106,300/year (Merritt Island range)
Hands-on IT support for production, lab, launch, and warehousing environments tied to Amazon’s low Earth orbit satellite network. Mix of Windows/Linux/macOS, servers, networking gear, and on-call support, Monday–Friday day shift with up to 25% travel.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full description, and apply while they’re still open—space-focused IT roles here tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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