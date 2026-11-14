Merritt Island’s logistics scene is buzzing, from spaceflight supply chains to busy local yards. If you like keeping materials moving and schedules tight, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Blue Origin

Blue Origin Location: Merritt Island, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Application window: Ongoing until the requisition is closed

Help plan and schedule production that supports safe, repeatable human spaceflight. This role owns detailed production schedules, works closely with manufacturing and supply chain teams, and mentors junior planners while using tools like MS Project/Primavera P6 to keep complex aerospace builds on track.

Employer: Blue Origin

Blue Origin Location: Merritt Island, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Application window: Ongoing until the requisition is closed

End‑to‑end role where you both plan materials and buy them for Blue Origin’s space programs. You’ll manage suppliers, tune ERP/MRP data, prevent shortages, and drive continuous improvement across your portfolio instead of fighting the same problems over and over.

Employer: BUILDING BLOCKS

Location: Merritt Island, FL (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.00 – $26.00 per hour, about $41,600 – $54,000/year (40 hrs/week)

Keep a busy façade manufacturing yard running smoothly by handling inbound materials and outbound shipments. This is a hands‑on role with forklifts and yard work, plus solid benefits like 401(k) match, health/vision/dental, PTO, and disability coverage.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—especially if you’re already strong in logistics, planning, or warehouse work.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.