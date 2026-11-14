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Merritt Island
🏗️ Several Blue Origin Engineering Roles in Merritt Island
3 days ago
Space jobs are booming on the Space Coast, and Merritt Island is right in the middle of it. If you’re an engineer who loves complex systems and big missions, these Blue Origin roles are worth a look.
Sr Civil Engineer – Steel Structures
- Employer: Blue Origin
- Location: Merritt Island, FL (supporting LC-36, Cape Canaveral)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Design and lead major steel ground structures and GSE for New Glenn rockets. Great fit if you’re a PE with 10+ years in large steel systems and want to own FEA, hand calcs, and vendor management end-to-end.
Senior Environmental Engineer
- Employer: Blue Origin
- Location: Merritt Island, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Own environmental compliance across Blue Origin sites, from air and water permits to hazardous waste and stormwater. Ideal if you know CAA, CWA, RCRA, NEPA and like building programs, training, and data-driven reporting.
Sr Lunar Systems Engineer, Engines Integration Lead
- Employer: Blue Origin – Lunar Permanence
- Location: Merritt Island, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (reference ranges): CO: $133,500–$186,898.95; WA: $145,188–$203,263.20 (other sites may differ)
Lead BE-7 engine integration across multiple lunar landers and work closely with NASA on requirements, risk, and certification. Best for senior systems engineers with 10+ years in spacecraft/propulsion integration and strong cross-program leadership.
Operations Reliability Engineer (Evergreen)
- Employer: Blue Origin – Operations
- Location: Merritt Island, FL
- Type: Full-time (future openings)
- Salary: Not listed
Boost reliability across production, integration, refurbishment, and launch operations. You’ll dig into downtime data, lead root-cause investigations, and standardize procedures—great if you have 2+ years in manufacturing/test and love being on the floor.
Structural Analyst Principal – Core Thermal/Fluids Structural Analyst
- Employer: Blue Origin – Lunar Permanence
- Location: Merritt Island, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (reference ranges): CA: $169,624–$237,473.25; CO: $160,618–$224,864.85; WA: $169,624–$237,473.25 (other sites may differ)
Serve as Structural Integrity Lead for pumps, valves, radiators, cold plates, and more on lunar systems. Perfect for a senior analyst with 15+ years in structural/thermal-fluids analysis, FEA, vibration, fatigue, and damage tolerance.
EGSE Electrical Design Engineer Level II – Lunar Permanence
- Employer: Blue Origin – Lunar Permanence
- Location: Merritt Island, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Design and commission Electrical Ground Support Equipment (EGSE) for the Blue Moon lander. Good match if you have 2+ years in complex electrical systems, DAQ, sensors, and test hardware, and don’t mind some travel and surge hours during campaigns.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, skim the full posting and consider applying anyway—Blue Origin notes they’re open even if you don’t hit every “preferred” box.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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