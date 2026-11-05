🔧 Merritt Island FL Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings

Merritt Island has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, from HVAC work to housekeeping. If you like staying active and seeing the results of your work right away, these are worth a look.

Employer: Paradise Air & Heat

Paradise Air & Heat Location: Merritt Island, FL (serving Brevard County)

(serving Brevard County) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20 – $35 per hour (experience-based)

Experienced HVAC techs/installers can step into a growing company handling installs, maintenance, and repairs for both homes and businesses. You’ll need at least 2 years’ experience, EPA certification, your own tools, and a valid driver’s license; NATE certification is a plus. Comes with health, dental, vision, and life insurance.

Employer: Solaris Healthcare Merritt Island

Location: 500 Crockett Blvd, Merritt Island, FL 32953

Type: Part-time (Saturday & Sunday only)

Pay: Not listed

Perfect if you want extra income on weekends in a healthcare setting. You’ll handle cleaning, trash removal, and laundry to keep this 5-star, Joint Commission–accredited nursing center safe and comfortable. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, tuition reimbursement, uniforms, and perks, plus “advanced pay” options; AHCA background screening is required.

Employer: MaidPro Space Coast

Location: Based in Merritt Island, FL (Space Coast region)

Based in (Space Coast region) Type: Part-time

Pay: $16 – $20 per hour plus tips, gas reimbursement, and bonuses

No experience needed—they’ll train you. You’ll clean homes (vacuum, dust, mop, bathrooms) and need a car, smartphone, and valid driver’s license. This role offers flexible hours, no nights or weekends, paid training, paid time off, mileage reimbursement, and growth opportunities.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—local roles like this tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.