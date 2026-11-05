🏗️ Multiple Space Engineering Roles in Merritt Island, Many $99K+

Merritt Island’s space scene is buzzing, and Blue Origin is hiring engineers to help build the next generation of launch vehicles and lunar landers. If you’ve got aerospace, mechanical, or electrical chops, these are worth a look.

Employer: Blue Origin

Blue Origin Location: Merritt Island, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary example: WA range $99,201 – $138,880.35 (other sites may differ)

Work on the Blue Moon lunar lander program, owning a big chunk of the electrical and mechanical harness design for the Mk1 vehicle. You’ll create wiring diagrams, 3D routed harness models, and installation drawings using Zuken E3 and Creo, and support assembly and testing.

Employer: Blue Origin

Blue Origin Location: Merritt Island, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary examples: CA $145,188 – $203,263.20; CO $133,500 – $186,898.95; WA $145,188 – $203,263.20 (other sites may differ)

Lead harness design for a module of the Mk1 lunar vehicle, guiding both the technical work and mentoring junior engineers. Ideal if you have 10+ years in aerospace wire harness design, know standards like NASA-STD-8739.4 and SAE AS50881, and want a senior role with big design ownership.

Employer: Blue Origin

Blue Origin Location: Merritt Island, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary example: WA range $99,201 – $138,880.35 (other sites may differ)

Help run the New Glenn heavy‑lift launch vehicle, acting as the go-to expert for a mechanical subsystem across design, testing, and launch operations. You’ll write CONOPS, define test plans, support real-time console operations, and work closely with design and launch teams on high-pressure mechanical and fluid systems.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it may still be worth applying—Blue Origin notes they consider candidates who don’t check every single box.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.