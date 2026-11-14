Merrimack is busy right now for senior leaders, especially in finance and advanced tech. If you’ve got deep experience and want to stay local, these executive roles are worth a look.

Employer: Fidelity Investments

Fidelity Investments Location: Merrimack, NH (onsite, full-time)

(onsite, full-time) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead enterprise-wide background investigation operations for a major financial firm. You’ll own SLAs, caseload strategy, and cross-functional projects with Legal, Risk, HR, and IT, while coaching a team and shaping new investigation tech and data tools. Note: Fidelity will not provide immigration sponsorship for this role.

Employer: BAE Systems, Inc.

Location: Merrimack, NH (full-time on site)

(full-time on site) Type: Full-time

Salary: $149,603 – $254,317 (full-time salary range)

Senior technical and program leader role in BAE’s FAST Labs, driving R&D programs in RF photonics, quantum, high power RF, and advanced sensing. You’ll lead capture efforts, manage research programs, and work closely with U.S. government customers—ideal if you have a strong EO/IR or RF background and an active Secret clearance.

Employer: Fidelity Investments

Fidelity Investments Location: Merrimack, NH, US (onsite model)

(onsite model) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Executive operations role supporting Fidelity’s Stable Value business. You’ll manage key wrap provider relationships, cash management, and crediting rate processes, working closely with investment teams and external partners. Best fit if you have 8+ years in financial services and deep stable value / wrap contract experience. No immigration sponsorship available.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check the company’s other openings—Merrimack is a strong spot right now for experienced leaders.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.