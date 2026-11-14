Merrimack’s defense and aerospace scene is busy right now, with several solid engineering roles open in town. If you’re into hardware, systems, or mechanical design, these are worth a look.

Employer: BAE Systems, Inc.

BAE Systems, Inc. Location: Merrimack, NH (hybrid or on-site)

(hybrid or on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: $149,603 – $254,317

Lead multi‑discipline hardware teams (electrical, mechanical, optical, firmware) on advanced R&D projects for defense and commercial systems. You’ll own technical direction, cost, and schedule, support proposals, and help transition cutting‑edge tech (RF, EO/IR, lasers, sensors) into real products. Requires a bachelor’s in engineering, 10+ years’ experience, strong hardware design background, and ability to obtain Top Secret clearance.

Employer: Twenty-Six Defense (an Elbit Systems company)

(an Elbit Systems company) Location: Merrimack, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on linear, nonlinear, and digital control systems for defense and aviation platforms. You’ll meet with customers, define system concepts, handle platform integration, and run verification/validation, plus support proposals and documentation. Ideal if you have a BS in EE/ME/Aero (or similar), 5+ years in servo/motion/navigation control, and experience with MATLAB/Simulink, C, and Kalman filters. Travel is about 10–15%.

Employer: Twenty-Six Defense

Location: Merrimack, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry‑level/early‑career mechanical role designing and testing chassis, hardware assemblies, and installation hardware. You’ll use SolidWorks or similar 3D CAD, help with drawings, support testing, and assist senior engineers on more complex systems. Great fit if you have a BS in mechanical, aeronautical, or electromechanical engineering and want hands‑on design work with strong benefits and a 9/80‑style schedule at most locations.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a focused résumé while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.