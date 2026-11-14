Merrimack’s food scene is busy right now, from drive‑thru burgers to coffee bars. If you like fast‑paced work and talking with people, these local spots are hiring.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King franchise)

Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King franchise) Location: 2 Continental Blvd, Merrimack, NH 03054

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the whole restaurant operation, lead a team of 10–45 employees, and drive sales, service, and staffing. This is a good fit if you have 1–2 years of restaurant management experience, can work varied shifts, and want growth in a large, expanding Burger King franchise with scholarship and wellness perks.

Employer: Haffner's / Energy North Group

Location: Merrimack, NH

Type: Full-time (part-time option noted in similar listing)

Pay: $16.00–$21.00 per hour

Sign-on bonus: Up to $300 (eligibility applies)

Make drinks, prep deli items, and keep the shop clean while giving friendly, fast service. This role stands out for on-demand pay, employee discounts, health/dental and tuition reimbursement (for full-time), and strong promotion paths—over 35% of staff have moved up.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.