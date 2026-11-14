Merrimack’s tech scene is busy, and Fidelity Investments is hiring several experienced engineers right now. These roles are hands-on, onsite, and focused on modern cloud and automation work.

Employer: Fidelity Investments

Fidelity Investments Location: Merrimack, NH

Type: Full-time

Sponsorship: No immigration sponsorship available

Lead test automation for complex, distributed systems that support Fidelity’s Stock Plan Services. You’ll design test strategies, build frameworks with tools like RestAssured, Karate, Playwright, Cucumber, TestNG, and work heavily with Java/Spring Boot, SQL, CI/CD, and cloud (AWS/Azure) in an Agile environment.

Employer: Fidelity Investments

Fidelity Investments Location: Merrimack, NH

Type: Full-time

Sponsorship: No immigration sponsorship available

Join the Atlas Core Services team building Fidelity’s internal private cloud. This role is ideal if you have 2–4 years in cloud/platform/DevOps, can code in Python or Go, and like working with Terraform/OpenTofu, CI/CD, observability tools (Prometheus, Grafana, OpenTelemetry), and distributed systems.

(Also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same role as above.)

Employer: Fidelity Investments

Fidelity Investments Location: Merrimack, NH

Type: Full-time

Sponsorship: No immigration sponsorship available

Senior-level role leading cloud-native observability platforms across AWS and Azure. You’ll work with EKS/Kubernetes, Terraform/CloudFormation, CI/CD, and tools like OpenTelemetry and RUM, while mentoring other engineers and shaping observability strategy for large-scale, multi-cloud systems.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.