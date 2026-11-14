undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
💻 Multiple IT Engineering Roles in Merrimack, NH at Fidelity
Merrimack’s tech scene is busy, and Fidelity Investments is hiring several experienced engineers right now. These roles are hands-on, onsite, and focused on modern cloud and automation work.
Senior Software Quality Engineer (Rest Assured or Karate)
- Employer: Fidelity Investments
- Location: Merrimack, NH
- Type: Full-time
- Sponsorship: No immigration sponsorship available
Lead test automation for complex, distributed systems that support Fidelity’s Stock Plan Services. You’ll design test strategies, build frameworks with tools like RestAssured, Karate, Playwright, Cucumber, TestNG, and work heavily with Java/Spring Boot, SQL, CI/CD, and cloud (AWS/Azure) in an Agile environment.
Cloud Engineer, Atlas Platform
- Employer: Fidelity Investments
- Location: Merrimack, NH
- Type: Full-time
- Sponsorship: No immigration sponsorship available
Join the Atlas Core Services team building Fidelity’s internal private cloud. This role is ideal if you have 2–4 years in cloud/platform/DevOps, can code in Python or Go, and like working with Terraform/OpenTofu, CI/CD, observability tools (Prometheus, Grafana, OpenTelemetry), and distributed systems.
(Also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same role as above.)
Principal Cloud Engineer – Observability Platform
- Employer: Fidelity Investments
- Location: Merrimack, NH
- Type: Full-time
- Sponsorship: No immigration sponsorship available
Senior-level role leading cloud-native observability platforms across AWS and Azure. You’ll work with EKS/Kubernetes, Terraform/CloudFormation, CI/CD, and tools like OpenTelemetry and RUM, while mentoring other engineers and shaping observability strategy for large-scale, multi-cloud systems.
If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.