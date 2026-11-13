Merrimack’s tech scene is busy right now, with roles from hands-on testing to product and hardware support. If you’re in IT and open to a change, these are worth a look.

Employer: Kforce Inc (onsite in Merrimack, NH )

Kforce Inc (onsite in ) Type: Contract

Salary: Range not listed, but includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), HSA/FSA, life & disability for eligible employees

This role is for a very experienced SDET (10+ years) who can own test automation in a fast-moving environment. You’ll work with Java, REST, Selenium, Cucumber, Jenkins, Azure, CI/CD, and build on an existing automation framework across multiple layers of a distributed system.

Employer: BAE Systems, Inc.

Location: Merrimack, NH (hybrid – split onsite and remote)

(hybrid – split onsite and remote) Type: Full-time

Salary: $79,365 – $134,921

Support cutting-edge defense electronics by managing hardware configuration data in a PLM system, handling change boards, baselines, BOMs, and status reports. Great fit if you have 2+ years’ experience, can qualify for a DoD clearance, and like structured processes with strong benefits and paid time off.

Employer: Fidelity Investments

Location: Merrimack, NH (onsite model, details vary by role/location)

(onsite model, details vary by role/location) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own and enhance analytics tools for portfolio construction used by investment teams and clients. You’ll gather requirements, work closely with engineers, UX, and product leaders, and support data platforms for risk, optimization, and manager research. Ideal if you have a background in CS/IS/Math/Finance and experience as a product manager/owner in investment or wealth tech.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good roles in Merrimack tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.