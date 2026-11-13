Merrimack’s finance scene is busy, and Fidelity Investments is leading the way with solid, full-time roles for experienced pros.

Employer: Fidelity Investments

Fidelity Investments Location: Merrimack, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on complex dividend and corporate action events that can impact billions in assets. This role is great if you have 3+ years in financial services, know corporate actions, and like partnering with portfolio managers, custodians, and legal teams in a fast-paced, detail-heavy environment. No immigration sponsorship is available for this role.

Note: This is the same role also listed on Indeed; details are combined here so you don’t have to click twice.

Employer: Fidelity Investments

Fidelity Investments Location: Merrimack, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead detailed reviews of RIC tax workpapers, fund distributions, and tax returns while mentoring staff on complex securities and derivatives taxation. Ideal if you have 7+ years in mutual fund tax, strong Subchapter M knowledge, and enjoy improving systems with IT partners. No immigration sponsorship is available for this role.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Fidelity updates roles regularly.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.