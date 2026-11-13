Merrimack’s defense and tech scene is busy right now, and BAE Systems is leading the way. If you’ve got program or engineering leadership experience, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: BAE Systems, Inc.

BAE Systems, Inc. Location: Merrimack, NH (hybrid, relocation available; on-site support needed most of the time)

(hybrid, relocation available; on-site support needed most of the time) Salary: $118,095 – $200,762 (full-time)

(full-time) Type: Full-time, Program Engineering Manager I

Why it’s interesting: Lead complex EO/IR systems for electronic warfare, guiding cross-functional teams from design through fielding and support. You’ll be the main engineering point of contact, managing cost, schedule, and technical performance, with mentorship from a larger PEM team. Active Secret clearance (with ability to obtain SAP and DoD Top Secret) and experience leading 3–10 engineers are required.

Employer: BAE Systems, Inc.

BAE Systems, Inc. Location: Merrimack, NH

Salary: $118,095 – $200,762

Type: Full-time, Program Manager

Why it’s interesting: Own a high-growth product line that’s key to BAE’s future, working with a cross-functional team in a fast-paced environment. You’ll drive execution, manage risk and opportunity, and keep stakeholders aligned. Program management experience and strong communication skills are must-haves; Secret clearance is preferred.

Employer: BAE Systems, Inc.

BAE Systems, Inc. Location: Merrimack, NH

Salary: $118,095 – $200,762

Type: Full-time, Program Engineering Manager I

Why it’s interesting: Lead engineering for advanced electronic warfare systems from development through transition to manufacturing. You’ll own technical direction, bids, risk management, and team leadership across disciplines and sites. Requires active Secret clearance, 8+ years’ experience, and a background in complex electronic systems.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on fit and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.