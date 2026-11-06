🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Openings in Merrimack, NH

Merrimack’s outlet scene is busy, and a lot of brands are hiring team leads and sales pros right now. If you like helping shoppers and don’t mind being on your feet, this is a good moment to jump in.

Employer: Famous Footwear (Caleres)

Famous Footwear (Caleres) Location: Merrimack, NH

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (meets or exceeds local minimum wage)

Lead the floor at a busy shoe store, help open/close, coach teammates, and keep the store running smoothly. Great fit if you love shoes, enjoy a small-team vibe, and want perks like a 30% discount across multiple brands and access to early pay.

Employer: Columbia Sportswear Company

Location: Merrimack, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into store leadership with an outdoor brand, overseeing a team, training associates, and keeping your area profitable and well-stocked. Good for someone with 2–5 years retail experience who wants full-time hours plus benefits, 401(k) with match, and employee discounts.

Employer: Loft Outlet (Store 2999)

Location: Merrimack Premium Outlets, Merrimack, NH 03054

Type: Regular / Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Be a key holder and go-to person for both customers and associates, modeling personalized service and stepping in for the manager when needed. Nice option if you have some retail or management experience and want merch discounts, 401(k), and growth across sister brands.

Employer: Crocs

Location: Merrimack, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17.00 – $21.00/hour

Lead by example on the sales floor, help with key holder duties, and keep the store “business ready” every day. Great for someone 18+ with 2–3 years retail experience who wants a fast-paced environment, clear pay range, and a path into store leadership.

Employer: Johnston & Murphy

Location: Merrimack, NH

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a long-standing premium footwear and apparel brand, focusing on personalized service and building repeat customers. You’ll get weekly pay, 50% employee discount, flexible scheduling, and scholarship opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these brands hire often and promote from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.