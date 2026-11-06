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🚚 Merrimack, NH Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple $100K+ Roles
Merrimack’s defense and tech scene is busy right now, and BAE Systems is leading the way. If you’re into supply chain, contracts, or operations, there are several solid full-time roles open.
Subcontract Program Manager
- Employer: BAE Systems USA
- Location: Merrimack, NH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $118,095 – $200,762 per year
Lead complex subcontracting for advanced defense electronics, from negotiating MSAs/SLAs to managing SOWs, suppliers, and risk. This role is a fit if you have a strong background in subcontract, project, or program management and want a high-impact position with clear leadership responsibility.
TacAir Sustainment Operations Program Specialist
- Employer: BAE Systems, Inc.
- Location: Merrimack, NH
- Type: Full-time (1st shift, 9/80 schedule with every other Friday off)
- Salary: $79,365 – $134,921 per year
Support sustainment for key Electronic Warfare programs by driving repair execution, coordinating resources, and tracking field returns. Great for someone with project experience and strong Excel/Office skills who wants to grow in supply chain and operations.
Principal Contracts Administrator
- Employer: BAE Systems, Inc. (Space Systems)
- Location: Merrimack, NH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $101,398 – $172,377 per year
Serve as the contracts lead on multiple U.S. Government and defense programs, handling proposals, negotiations, and FAR/DFARS compliance. Ideal if you have deep government contracting experience and want a senior role with hybrid options and every other Friday off.
If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still live.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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