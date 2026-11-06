💻 Merrimack NH IT Openings: Multiple High-Level AI & Integration Roles

Merrimack’s tech scene is busy right now—especially for folks who love data, AI, and complex integrations. If you’ve got solid experience, there are several senior roles worth a look.

Employer: CAMP Systems International, Inc.

Location: Merrimack, NH (aviation technology)

Type: Full-time

Customer-facing AI role where you turn aviation customers’ real data into demos, pilots, and production-ready solutions. Mix of SQL/APIs/Python data work plus live sessions with operations and IT leaders.

Employer: Connection

Location: Merrimack, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: USD $97,000–$125,000/year

Senior role owning API, cXML, and EDI integrations between customers, suppliers, and internal systems. You’ll gather requirements, write specs, support Agile dev teams, and work with tools like JD Edwards, ServiceNow, Ariba, Coupa, and more.

Employer: Twenty-Six Defense

Location: Merrimack, NH

Type: Full-time

Hands-on ML/AI engineering role building and optimizing models for defense and aviation applications. You’ll mentor junior engineers, own data prep and MLOps practices, and work with Python/R/Java/C++ plus modern ML frameworks.

Employer: Twenty-Six Defense

Location: Merrimack, NH

Type: Full-time

Principal-level AI role leading cross-team ML projects and setting technical direction. You’ll guide AI strategy, mentor others, enforce governance and model standards, and ship production-grade AI solutions.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas on how to tailor your resume or what skills to brush up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.