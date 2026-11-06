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👔 Merrimack, NH Exec & Management Roles with Multiple Openings
Merrimack is busy right now for senior leaders, especially in finance and defense tech. If you’ve got management chops, there are several high-impact roles worth a look.
VP, Service Delivery Team Leader – Retirement Services
- Employer: Fidelity Investments
- Location: Merrimack, NH (onsite model, not remote)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a team of VP-level service leaders supporting large institutional retirement clients. You’ll own client integration, retention, risk management, and associate development, and act as a senior escalation point across multiple retirement products. College degree required, 5+ years management, institutional client experience, and Series 7/24/63 (within 120 days). No immigration sponsorship for this role.
FAST Labs Program Engineering Manager I – Multiple Openings
- Employer: BAE Systems, Inc.
- Location: Merrimack, NH (primarily on-site, possible hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $132,962 – $226,035
Run cutting-edge R&D programs in BAE’s FAST Labs, leading multidisciplinary teams on next-gen RF, cyber, EO/IR, and electronic warfare tech. You’ll be the technical lead for programs, guide strategy and execution, and work directly with government customers. Requires active DoD Secret clearance, 8+ years relevant experience, and a technical bachelor’s degree. Strong leadership and systems thinking are key.
(Same role is also posted via Indeed here: BAE Systems USA – Program Engineering Manager I)
FAST Labs Program Engineering Manager II – Multiple Openings
- Employer: BAE Systems USA
- Location: Merrimack, NH (primarily on-site, possible hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $149,603 – $254,317
Senior-level version of the FAST Labs PEM role, leading larger or more complex defense R&D programs and bigger, often distributed teams. You’ll partner closely with program managers, own technical strategy, and help move advanced tech from lab to field. Requires active DoD Secret clearance, 10+ years experience, and a technical bachelor’s degree; master’s preferred.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related openings once you’re on the employer’s site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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