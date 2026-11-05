📣 Merrimack, NH Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple $75K+ Roles

Merrimack’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now—especially for folks with B2B and finance experience. If you’re ready to level up your income, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Location: Merrimack, NH (also Dedham, Boston, Holbrook offices)

(also Dedham, Boston, Holbrook offices) Salary: $80,000 – $145,000/year

Type: Full-time

Category fit: Insurance sales / account management

You’ll manage and renew an existing book of commercial insurance business, deepen client relationships, and sell additional coverage. This is a strong fit if you have 2+ years in insurance sales, an Insurance Producer license, and like a mix of client meetings, renewals, and cross-selling, backed by solid health, financial, and time-off benefits.

Employer: Connection

Location: Merrimack, NH

Salary: $76,500 – $97,920/year

Type: Full-time

Category fit: B2B digital marketing / paid social

Own paid social strategy across LinkedIn, Meta, and Reddit for a major IT solutions company. You’ll run B2B campaigns, optimize for CPL and ROAS, partner with creative and events, and sometimes support live event coverage—ideal if you have 5+ years of hands-on paid social experience and love data-driven marketing.

Employer: Fidelity Investments

Location: Merrimack, NH (Lakes Region)

Salary: $96,000 – $210,000/year base, plus potential variable comp

base, plus potential variable comp Type: Full-time

Category fit: High-level financial sales / executive relationship management

Serve as a trusted advisor to senior executives and C‑suite leaders, blending workplace benefits with full financial planning and investment guidance. Best for someone with 10+ years of face-to-face investment sales, Series 7 & 66 (or ability to obtain), and a strong track record with high-net-worth clients who can travel up to 50%.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—good roles like these in Merrimack don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.