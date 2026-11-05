👔 Merrimack, NH Management Roles with Multiple High-Paying Openings

Merrimack is busy right now for leadership jobs, from pizza shops to defense and finance. If you’ve got management experience, there’s a solid mix of hands-on and high-level roles here.

Employer: Domino’s

Domino’s Location: Merrimack, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a busy Domino’s store, lead the team, manage costs, and keep customers happy in a fast-paced, fun setting. Good fit if you’re self-motivated, like coaching people, and want to grow your business skills.

Employer: Fidelity Investments

Location: Merrimack, NH (Onsite model, full-time)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior leadership role guiding risk strategy for Fidelity’s individual investor business. You’ll advise executives, lead a risk team, and work across operations, products, and digital initiatives—ideal if you have 10+ years in risk/compliance/audit at large financial firms and brokerage experience.

Employer: BAE Systems USA

Location: Hudson/Merrimack, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $132,962 – $226,035 (full-time salary range)

Lead operations for cutting-edge RF space products that support major defense and space missions. This role owns the path from design to production, with a focus on manufacturability, supply chain strategy, and cross-site coordination—great for someone with a strong electronics manufacturing background and leadership in NPI and lean manufacturing.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has many related roles and clear paths to move up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.