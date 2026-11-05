🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Merrimack, NH

Merrimack’s retail scene is busy right now, from grocery stores to outlet shops and even insurance offices that need strong customer pros. Here are several solid options if you like helping people and keeping things running smoothly.

Employer: Shaw’s and Star Market

Shaw’s and Star Market Location: Merrimack, NH

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll shop the store for online orders, pick the best products, bag carefully, and get everything ready for pickup. Good fit if you like staying active, using handheld tech, and working in a fast-paced, team setting.

Employer: Shaw’s and Star Market

Shaw’s and Star Market Location: Merrimack, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the front-end checkout team, handle schedules, train cashiers, and solve customer issues with a calm, friendly attitude. Great if you have retail or supervisory experience and are comfortable with POS systems and cash handling.

Employer: Shaw’s and Star Market

Shaw’s and Star Market Location: Merrimack, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep the produce area fresh, clean, and well-stocked while helping customers find what they need. This is an active role with lifting and standing, perfect if you enjoy working with food and creating eye-catching displays.

(Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed; role details are the same.)

Employer: Brown & Brown

Location: Merrimack, NH (also options in Boston, Dedham, Holbrook)

(also options in Boston, Dedham, Holbrook) Type: Full-time

Salary: $36.06 – $52.88 per hour

Manage and grow a book of commercial insurance clients, handle renewals, solve policy issues, and build long-term relationships. Best for someone with 4+ years commercial lines experience and an active insurance producer license who wants a client-facing role with strong benefits.

Employer: ZWILLING J.A. Henckels LLC

Location: Merrimack, NH (Factory Outlet)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help lead a specialty kitchen store: open/close the shop, support the manager, guide the sales team, and give customers great product demos. Ideal if you have 2–3 years retail/keyholder experience, love cooking, and want strong discounts plus benefits.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.