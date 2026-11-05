💰 Several Accounting & Finance Roles in Merrimack, NH

Merrimack’s finance scene is buzzing right now, especially around Fidelity and healthcare accounting. If you’ve got GAAP chops and like complex reporting, this week’s list is strong.

Employer: Fidelity Investments

Fidelity Investments Location: Merrimack, NH (onsite model, not remote)

(onsite model, not remote) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead financial reporting for alternative investment products like limited partnerships and REITs. This role is heavy on US GAAP, complex structures, and Geneva partnership accounting, with lots of cross-team visibility and process-improvement work.

Employer: Fidelity Investments

Fidelity Investments Location: Merrimack, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you have 3+ years in real estate and public company reporting. You’ll work on REIT financials, 10-K/10-Q/8-K filings, SOX 404, and Yardi, helping build out a growing real estate funds platform.

Employer: Fidelity Investments

Fidelity Investments Location: Merrimack, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior leadership role focused on BDC and private credit reporting. You’ll own complex 10-K/10-Q work, advanced US GAAP for alt investments, and help automate and scale reporting across new products.

Employer: Fidelity Investments

Fidelity Investments Location: Merrimack, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mid–senior role for someone with 5+ years in alt investments and SEC reporting. You’ll handle financials for BDCs, LPs, and REITs, work with data tools like Tableau, and partner across teams to improve systems and controls.

Employer: OI Infusion

Location: Remote (company based in Merrimack, NH; Mon–Fri, 8–5 EST)

(company based in Merrimack, NH; Mon–Fri, 8–5 EST) Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000–$110,000

Fully remote senior accounting role supporting a 39-site healthcare infusion business. You’ll own month-end close, multi-entity and intercompany work, high-value drug inventory reconciliations, ASC 842 leases, and be a key audit contact.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.